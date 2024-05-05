My big U18 Worlds notebook is out @TheAthleticNHL.
CMJ U18: Gavin McKenna already eclipses records two years before his draft
Scott Wheeler drew up a portrait of the tournament’s top prospects with a view to the upcoming draft.
Oh captain, my captain. Rewriting the record book.
Our captain has rewritten the record book.
Wild game. Canada trailed 3-2 in the third, but scored 3 times on a 5 minute power play to take the gold. 16 year old Gavin McKenna had a hat trick for Canada recording a Canadian record 20 points in the tournament. He's a late 2007 born, not eligible for the draft until 2026.
In the end, 17-year-old American James Hagens broke Kucherov’s record with an incredible 22 points.
A historic tournament for the wonderkid from Whitehorse.
A historic tournament for the young sensation from the Yukon.
McKenna’s 16-year-old average of 2.86 points per game is the second-highest points-per-game average of his career at this U18 tournament.
Barring a surprise elimination of Canada at the start of the tournament, I don’t see how McKenna won’t break Hughes’ record.
American and Lane Hutson’s younger brother, Cole Hutson, also had a terrific tournament.
To find out more about Cole Hutson, as well as other very interesting prospects, I suggest you read my colleague Tony Patoine’s article:
Great food for thought for Flanelle management…
While we’re on the subject of Americans, we can’t overlook the American team’s elite marksman: Cole Eiserman.
Eiserman tied Cole Caufield’s record for most goals scored with the U.S. development program.
James Hagens, a top prospect for the 2025 draft, set a new U-18 WC scoring record
Paired with his nine goals from last season, all his registered nets tie him for second all-time… with Caufield, again.
The two Americans have registered 18 goals in 14 games in the CMJ U18, but they’re still a long way from Alexander Ovechkin’s 23 goals :
Well done to those who noticed Andrei Kostitsyn’s name in the last two charts on QuantHockey, which is an excellent site for leaders of any category. It’s very easy to use and it’s easy to keep track of all the records being broken.
The future is bright for quality hopefuls, that’s for sure.
I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the next U18 World Junior Championship.
Will we see Tij Iginla's name called by the Montreal Canadiens at the next draft?
The most iconic photo you’ll see all week!
Tij and Jarome Iginla posing together on opposite sides of the glass after Canada won U18 Men's World Championships gold earlier today!
