Series in brief: Golden Knights force final game

The first round of the National Hockey League playoffs comes to an end, with only three active series remaining before last night.In fact, two series could have ended last night, with two teams facing elimination.

Here’s what happened in those two games.

After losing the last three games of the series to the Dallas Stars, the Golden Knights faced elimination last night in Vegas in Game 6.The defending champions had to win if they wanted to stay alive by forcing an ultimate game.

And that’s exactly what they did, winning 2-0.

It was an extremely close game right up until the very end, when we had to wait until the middle of the third period to see the first goal of the game.Defenseman Noah Hanifin, acquired at the trade deadline, pulled off a superb maneuver and then fired an excellent shot.

The Golden Knights then withstood the Stars’ various threats to finally complete the scoring in an empty net through Mr. LTIR, Mark Stone.

In short, the Golden Knights emerged victorious from this goaltending duel, with Adin Hill recording a shutout.This series will go down to the wire, as the two teams face off in Game 7 on Sunday in Dallas, starting at 7:30pm.The series is tied 3-3.

In the evening’s other game, the Vancouver Canucks had the chance to send the Nashville Predators on vacation and join the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The Canucks needed to win Game 6 in Nashville to clinch the series, and that’s exactly what they did.

However, it wasn’t easy, and just like the Golden Knights game, we had to wait until the third period before seeing our first goal.

In fact, the one and only goal of the game came with less than two minutes left in the third period.It was Pius Suter who played hero for the Canucks on a clever behind-the-back pass from Brock Boeser.

The Predators then went all out to tie the game, as they were awarded a power play in the final 30 seconds, but it wasn’t enough.

Tyler Myers with the HUGE block to help the @Canucks punch their ticket to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/wE3zbpCzeq – NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2024

Tyler Myers saved the day for the Canucks with his family jewels, as the net was completely deserted in front of Gustav Nyquist.

And then Roman Josi chose to shoot and missed on the game’s last chance. Just imagine if he had chosen to pass it to Filip Forsberg… Silovs was out of stick and the net would have been deserted.

In short, it was a very big win for the Canucks, who can say a big thank you to Artur Silovs, the team’s third goaltender, who has been putting in excellent performances since coming in to relieve Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith.

Love a good Arty Party Youngest #Canucks goalie to record playoff shutout in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/pHhDzBcyxJ – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 4, 2024

He is the youngest goalie (23) in Canucks history to earn a shutout in the playoffs.

Let’s see how he does in the next round against the mighty Edmonton Oilers.

It won’t be easy for the Canucks.

Overtime

Canucks win series 4-2.

– Here are the two results from yesterday.

The @Canucks advanced to the Second Round while the @GoldenKnights forced a winner-take-all showdown. Four of the past five postseasons have had multiple #Game7s in the opening round, including each of the past three postseasons. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ozjWbgO7ow pic.twitter.com/RaPEHgxK3g – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Tonight in the NHL: the famous Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.