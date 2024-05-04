Series in brief: Golden Knights force final game

The @Canucks advanced to the Second Round while the @GoldenKnights forced a winner-take-all showdown.
Four of the past five postseasons have had multiple #Game7s in the opening round, including each of the past three postseasons. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ozjWbgO7ow pic.twitter.com/RaPEHgxK3g
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2024
Here’s what happened in those two games.
And that’s exactly what they did, winning 2-0.
Noah Hanifin breaks the ice halfway through the third period to give the @GoldenKnights the lead! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2024
The Golden Knights then withstood the Stars’ various threats to finally complete the scoring in an empty net through Mr. LTIR, Mark Stone.
Not on Adin Hill’s watch! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2024
In the evening’s other game, the Vancouver Canucks had the chance to send the Nashville Predators on vacation and join the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.
The Canucks needed to win Game 6 in Nashville to clinch the series, and that’s exactly what they did.
However, it wasn’t easy, and just like the Golden Knights game, we had to wait until the third period before seeing our first goal.
PIUS SUTER FROM BROCK BOESER WITH 1:39 REMAINING! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2024
The Predators then went all out to tie the game, as they were awarded a power play in the final 30 seconds, but it wasn’t enough.
Tyler Myers with the HUGE block to help the @Canucks punch their ticket to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/wE3zbpCzeq
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2024
And then Roman Josi chose to shoot and missed on the game’s last chance. Just imagine if he had chosen to pass it to Filip Forsberg… Silovs was out of stick and the net would have been deserted.
In short, it was a very big win for the Canucks, who can say a big thank you to Artur Silovs, the team’s third goaltender, who has been putting in excellent performances since coming in to relieve Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith.
Love a good Arty Party
Youngest #Canucks goalie to record playoff shutout in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/pHhDzBcyxJ
– Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 4, 2024
Let’s see how he does in the next round against the mighty Edmonton Oilers.
It won’t be easy for the Canucks.
– Tonight in the NHL: the famous Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.