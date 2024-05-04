We have a new all-time scoring leader at the U18s.
And his name is Jimmy Hagens.
– James Hagens 22
– Nikita Kucherov 21
– Jack Hughes 20
– Will Smith 20
Hagens still has at least 5 periods to add more (and he will).
Cole Eiserman equals Cole Caufield's record of 126 goals with the American program
While the first round of the National Hockey League playoffs is taking up a lot of hockey fans’ attention, the world’s top U18 prospects are also in action.
The World Under-18 Championship is currently taking place in Finland. This tournament gives the world’s best young players another chance to showcase their skills in preparation for the next NHL draft.
Today, the tournament’s semi-finals take place, while this morning, the USA faced Slovakia.
The fact remains that Eiserman’s great strength is scoring goals, and he knows how to do it very well.
He’s proven it in every game he’s played for the U.S. development program, and today, in the U.S.’s 7-2 win over Slovakia, Eiserman scored twice.
His two goals tied Cole Caufield’s record for goals with the U.S. program at 126.
Cole Eiserman – 126*
Cole Caufield – 126*
(* @USAHockeyNTDP career goals)
Here’s Eiserman’s first goal.
MAJOR GOAL ALERT
If you like stats…
Cole Eiserman is now trailing Cole Caufield’s career @USAHockeyNTDP goals record by ONE! (125/126)
In short, Eiserman continues to prove that he’s an elite maverick, even though he’s now at the top of the scoring charts in the history of the American development program.
In fact, he has one game left (the final against Canada or Sweden) to surpass Cole Caufield’s mark.
Will Eiserman’s performance at the U-18 tournament (8 goals and 10 points in six games) help him to raise his draft stock?
To be continued, especially in the case of the Montreal Canadiens, who haven’t met the youngster yet.
It’s worth noting that Eiserman wasn’t the only player to perform a feat in this match.
This surpasses Nikita Kucherov’s previous mark of 21 points in seven games.
It will be very interesting to follow him next season, when he will be playing for Boston College (Jacob Fowler’s team) in the NCAA.
– This would clearly be my choice if he’s still available for the Canadian pick.
