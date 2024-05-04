Skip to content
Cole Eiserman equals Cole Caufield’s record of 126 goals with the American program

 Auteur: sjones
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

While the first round of the National Hockey League playoffs is taking up a lot of hockey fans’ attention, the world’s top U18 prospects are also in action.

The World Under-18 Championship is currently taking place in Finland. This tournament gives the world’s best young players another chance to showcase their skills in preparation for the next NHL draft.

Today, the tournament’s semi-finals take place, while this morning, the USA faced Slovakia.

The U.S. really are a force to be reckoned with at U-18 level, with a number of big names on their roster.

Among them is controversial draft-eligible forward Cole Eiserman.

Eiserman is probably one of the best mavericks of his generation, but many see him as far too one-dimensional and unwilling to change.

The fact remains that Eiserman’s great strength is scoring goals, and he knows how to do it very well.

He’s proven it in every game he’s played for the U.S. development program, and today, in the U.S.’s 7-2 win over Slovakia, Eiserman scored twice.

His two goals tied Cole Caufield’s record for goals with the U.S. program at 126.

Here’s Eiserman’s first goal.

In short, Eiserman continues to prove that he’s an elite maverick, even though he’s now at the top of the scoring charts in the history of the American development program.

In fact, he has one game left (the final against Canada or Sweden) to surpass Cole Caufield’s mark.

Will Eiserman’s performance at the U-18 tournament (8 goals and 10 points in six games) help him to raise his draft stock?

To be continued, especially in the case of the Montreal Canadiens, who haven’t met the youngster yet.

It’s worth noting that Eiserman wasn’t the only player to perform a feat in this match.

James Hagens was another player to shine a spotlight on.

The American forward set a record for points in a single Under-18 World Championship.

With three assists in this match against Slovakia, Hagens now has 22 points from six games.

This surpasses Nikita Kucherov’s previous mark of 21 points in seven games.

Hagens, who is only 17, is currently seen as one of the top prospects, if not THE top prospect, for the 2025 NHL draft.

It will be very interesting to follow him next season, when he will be playing for Boston College (Jacob Fowler’s team) in the NCAA.

