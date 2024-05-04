Marchessault on the second A.N.: Alexandre Daigle sharply criticizes Bruce Cassidy

“I just embrace the challenge. I knew I had already played on big stages before, so I was already familiar with what could happen, what kind of games they’re going to be.” Arturs Silovs, the surprise backbone of the Canucks. https://t.co/5F84WmVlgd
Marchessault on the second A.N.: Alexandre Daigle sharply criticizes Bruce CassidyAuteur: sjones
Wasn’t he? Well, what do you know?
It’s a rather bizarre and inexplicable decision that was roundly criticized last night by Alexandre Daigle.
The former 1st overall pick can’t believe we’re disrespecting the Conn-Smythe winner https://t.co/zMFWJVyhQm
In fact, the former first overall pick in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft was quick to condemn Cassidy’s decision during his appearance on TVA Sports’ JiC last night.
“It makes no sense to me: Cassidy, it’s going to cost him his job […]. […] It disgusts me.” – Alexandre Daigle
Daigle’s frustration and lack of understanding are totally understandable.
Marchessault enjoyed the best season of his career, and was probably once again the Golden Knights’ MVP.
We’re talking about Mikko Rantanen, Sidney Crosby, Leon Draisaitl, Brock Boeser, William Nylander, Steven Stamkos, Chris Kreider, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, J.T. Miller, Sebastian Aho and Elias Pettersson.
In short, it really doesn’t make sense to demote Marchessault, especially at this time of year, when he’s the first Quebec player to win the Conn Smythe since Jean-Sébastien Giguère in 2003 with the Anaheim Ducks.
While it’s far from certain that Marchessault will be back in Vegas next year, given all the players in the organization and the limited salary cap, the Quebecer is still a member of the Golden Knights, and they should take advantage of that.
In a gust
– Cole Eiserman is just one goal away from Cole Caufield’s record.
MAJOR GOAL ALERT
If you like stats…
Cole Eiserman is now trailing Cole Caufield’s career @USAHockeyNTDP goals record by ONE! (125/126)
James Hagens has TIED Nikita Kucherov’s all-time #U18Worlds single-tournament points record (21)pic.twitter.com/cCIj8eOVi7
– A nice surprise, this Artur Silovs.
– The Sens’ pest will be at the World Championship.
Senators forward Ridly Greig will suit up for Team Canada at world championship https://t.co/RNScFybcyu
“We used to be the little North Shore team. But it’s a small team that stands strong. The team belongs to the City. It’s not like the Tanguays and others who have more money.”
From Baie-Comeau, a look at the Drakkar phenomenonhttps://t.co/I0aeCm6Uzs
– Ouch.
The team’s relievers gave up eight runs to the Nationals over two innings in a 9-3 loss. https://t.co/gKjCD81Byi
