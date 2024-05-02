RUMOR! Former Coyotes club-school could move to ECHL this summer

I’m told the @RoadrunnersAHL, the former @ArizonaCoyotes club-school, could move from @TheAHL to the @ECHL as early as this summer. #Rumor
Remember that Roadrunners games are scheduled to be played at Mullett Arena in 2024-25.
NHL to ECHL for the Mullett?
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 2, 2024
That said…
What’s next for the Tucson Roadrunners, their former training club?
There’s nothing official because the news hasn’t yet been confirmed.
However, according to information from colleague Maxime Truman… The Roadrunners could move from the AHL to the ECHL as early as this summer.
But if said rumor turns out to be true… It’ll have an impact on the new NHL team in Salt Lake City.
The problem is this: a club school is important for an NHL team. It’s a “place” where youngsters can develop under the guidance of the big club.
Otherwise, players are scattered all over the AHL… and it’s harder to keep track of guys’ performance for NHL teams.
It’s like the Hurricanes, who spent last season without an AHL-affiliated team.
It’s official
The #Canes have signed a three-year affiliation agreement with the @Chicago_Wolves of @TheAHL through 2026-27. https://t.co/T0f6zAmSQv
– Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 2, 2024
Again, in the case of the Roadrunners, it’s important to remember that this is a rumor.
If it’s confirmed, though… The situation will be really, really interesting to watch.
