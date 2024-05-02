RUMOR! Former Coyotes club-school could move to ECHL this summer

The Coyotes have (finally) left Arizona for Salt Lake City.

That said…

What’s next for the Tucson Roadrunners, their former training club?

There’s nothing official because the news hasn’t yet been confirmed.

However, according to information from colleague Maxime Truman… The Roadrunners could move from the AHL to the ECHL as early as this summer.

I’m told the @RoadrunnersAHL, the former @ArizonaCoyotes club-school, could move from @TheAHL to the @ECHL as early as this summer. #Rumor Remember that Roadrunners games are scheduled to be played at Mullett Arena in 2024-25. NHL to ECHL for the Mullett? – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 2, 2024

Note that the Roadrunners are scheduled to play their home games at the famous Mullett Arena during the 24-25 season :Again, this is just a rumor at the time of writing.

But if said rumor turns out to be true… It’ll have an impact on the new NHL team in Salt Lake City.

Why? Because the team will have to find a place to set up its own club school in the AHL.

The problem is this: a club school is important for an NHL team. It’s a “place” where youngsters can develop under the guidance of the big club.

Otherwise, players are scattered all over the AHL… and it’s harder to keep track of guys’ performance for NHL teams.

It’s like the Hurricanes, who spent last season without an AHL-affiliated team.

That said, the Hurricanes have reached an agreement (for three years) for the Chicago Wolves to be their training club until the end of the 26-27 season :

Again, in the case of the Roadrunners, it’s important to remember that this is a rumor.

If it’s confirmed, though… The situation will be really, really interesting to watch.

