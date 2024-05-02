Rod Brind’Amour’s future with the Hurricanes might not be as uncertain as rumors had it https://t.co/7D0q9BMxlF
David Perron: “I’ve always dreamed of playing in Montreal”.Auteur: cbrown
What’s next for him?
In his eyes, it would be a dream because he grew up supporting the Flanelle…
And he’s not closing the door on being part of the organization, even after his playing career:
If it doesn’t happen as a player, it may happen later. – David Perron
Would you like to see David Perron in a Tricolore uniform? The main interested party hasn’t closed the door. #DavidPerron #Habs #LNH #Canadiens #RedWings #NHL
Segment: https://t.co/F7OMCfL8ng pic.twitter.com/1MsgabE3ua
On the other hand…
At 35, you have to wonder if he can really fit into Martin St-Louis’ line-up.
He shouldn’t block the youngsters… Because development is important in Montreal for the coming years.
It’s a bit like the Steven Stamkos situation, basically.
Kent Hughes likes to base his decisions on his club’s long-term success, and there’s that in the equation too.
David Perron has what it takes to help the club in the short term… But has the Habs reached that point in their rebuild?
Would it (really) be worth bringing Perron to Montreal for two or three years, given that he’s nearing the end of his career?
Although… Perron won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, and the Habs could trust him because he has the experience to guide the youngsters.
In gusts
– Can he do more than 35 next year?
New personal record for Nick: 33 goals
New personal record for Nick: 33 goals#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DfOrVsxZ29
Keefe on Nylander: “The other night I thought he was far better in terms of moving his feet & creating chances … that’s an encouraging sign … We’re obviously going to need a big effort from him”
0 points, 8 shots, 4 PIM in 2 GP in serieshttps://t.co/q1lKLSREa5
– Jim Montgomery expects a big game from his captain.
Brad Marchand held off the scoresheet for the first time in the series in Game 5 & took two penalties
Jim Montgomery: “I know he’s going to be great tonight. I know he’s going to be competing hard.”
Kevin Shattenkirk: “These are the games that he loves“https://t.co/CKFstxzkeM
