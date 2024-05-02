Five goals in five games against the Jets: the Avalanche must thank Lehkonen

When he played in Montreal, Artturi Lehkonen wasn’t seen as an offensive player.

He scored 18 goals in his first NHL season, which is no mean feat…

But after that, he often found himself in a defensive role, so he couldn’t showcase his skills.

Since moving to Colorado, however, things have been different.

Lehky finished last season (23-24) with an impressive 51 points in just 64 games… And this year, he’s racked up 34 points in 45 games in Colorado.

That said, Lehkonen rises to the occasion when it matters most, and the Avalanche can thank him.After all, the Finn scored in all five games in the series against the Jets.

He played a huge role in the Avalanche’s victories:

Lehkonen and the 2nd line sank the Jetshttps://t.co/dVd5GUUKQm – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) May 2, 2024

Michel Therrien said recently (TVA Sports ) that he adored Lehkonen when he coached the Habs, and that’s not surprising to hear.

Coaches love players like him… Because Lehkonen is reliable, he’s good defensively, he can play in all situations and he’s capable of producing offensively.

The circumstances in Montreal weren’t favorable to him, and he fits in well with the Colorado lineup.

Of course, taking a step back, some may be disappointed with the deal that sent him to Denver, because on the other side of the coin, Justin Barron isn’t producing up to expectations…

But most likely, Lehkonen would never have become the player he is today had he stayed in town.At the very least, he would never have reached the 50-point plateau in Montreal with the role he had with the Habs.

