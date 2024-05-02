Pierre-Luc Dubois: the length of the playoffs could dictate whether his contract is bought out

Pierre-Luc Dubois had 2 goals in his last 21 games, regular season and playoffs, for the @LAKings. He had 9 assists during that span.
– Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 2, 2024
Pierre-Luc Dubois: the length of the playoffs could dictate whether his contract is bought outAuteur: esmith
Last summer, the Los Angeles Kings wanted to make a big splash. To do so, they talked to the Jets… and brought Pierre-Luc Dubois to town.
Of course, the Kings will be hoping that the next few years will be more encouraging for the man still under contract for seven years…
What you need to know is that, under normal circumstances, a contract buyout involves a penalty of 2/3 of the amount remaining on the player’s contract. However, if the player is under 26 at the time of the buyout, the club’s penalty is only 1/3 of the remaining contract.
If Dubois is bought out this year, is it 1/3 or 2/3 buyout?
He turns 26 on June 24
The buyout is 1/3 if the player is under 26 at time of buyout.
Buyouts can start LATER of:
-June 15
-48 hours after cup final
Cup final could be up to June 24 this yearhttps://t.co/R458mBcT9g
– PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) May 2, 2024
So, if the Kings intend to buy out Dubois’ contract, they must hope that seven-game series become rare by the end of the playoffs. And in the finals, it doesn’t have to drag on forever.
Should the Kings decide to buy out PLD’ s pact before June 24, it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing for them. The salary penalty for 14 years would hurt, but apart from between the 2026-27 and 2030-31 seasons, the bill would never exceed $2 million a year.
In fact, there would be three more difficult years between 2027-28 and 2029-30, when the bill would climb to just under $4 million a year, but even then, that’s a lot less than $8.5 million a year.
Pierre-Luc Dubois Buyout – a lot of money can be saved if you just do it now #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/Wvu0qKGEGT
– John Puck (@johnpuck1992) May 2, 2024
Beyond June 24, though, buying out Dubois’ contract wouldn’t make much sense. The smallest amounts would be in excess of $2 million a year, while the most difficult seasons would see us approaching $5 million a year.
It’s not for nothing that Tony Marinaro would rather undergo a root canal than see the Habs pick up Dubois this summer, even for bad contracts.
In gusts
– Coming up.
In an interview with @TVASports Sheldon Keefe mentioned that he’s still hopeful Auston Matthews will be available for a possible Game 7. @MapleLeafs
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 2, 2024
– Ryan Reaves left out in Toronto.
Toronto throws a curveball – Noah Gregor in for Ryan Reaves
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 3, 2024
– It’s party time in Toronto.
Well… if anything, they’re ready for Game 6 here in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/9Sj0iDspuP
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 2, 2024
– Your thoughts?
No, the team won’t be called “La Poche Bleue de Saint-Hyacinthe”. Stay tuned for the unveiling of the team name and colors in the coming weeks! What are your predictions? @thetender1987 @Lappy14 pic.twitter.com/tfohgms9nw
– La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) May 2, 2024
– We can understand them.
Trois-Rivières is proud to see its players break into the NHL! https://t.co/wqAQujJjDV
– RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2024
– Red Bull is on a roll these days.
Adrian Newey’s departure | “For the moment, my future is with Red Bull”, maintains Verstappen https://t.co/hO9tRJjzlc
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 2, 2024