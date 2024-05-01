Skip to content
Sean Monahan was invisible in the playoffs for the Jets

Sean Monahan was invisible in the playoffs for the Jets
Three months ago, Sean Monahan was traded to the Winnipeg Jets.

In return, Kent Hughes received the Jets’ first-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2027, should the Manitoba club win the Stanley Cup in 2024.

In the end, it didn’t happen, as the Jets died. They were eliminated by the Avalanche in five games.

What I’m wondering is whether the Jets are happy to have paid a first-round pick for Monahan, who has been invisible in the playoffs for his new team.

In fact, the question is this: who’s more upset between the Flames and the Jets for the first pick lost in the Monahan case? #WentWughes

Even though he was good in the regular season and managed to stay healthy all season, the fact remains that in the playoffs, Sean Monahan was useless on the ice. He wasn’t skating at his best, he was out of position and he wasn’t creative with the puck.

His one pass in five games speaks volumes, but the eye test was also conclusive: he was invisible.

Obviously, for a guy who might have wanted to break the bank this summer, the playoffs will hurt. His agent will probably say it’s only five games, but teams will say it’s five games more important than October.

Will the Habs be among the teams calling if the price drops? To be seen.

Speaking of the Habs, it’s worth remembering that, by virtue of the Jets’ elimination, the pick that will be sent to Montreal will officially be between the 24th and 27th overall picks at the auction.

With the Rangers and Hurricanes facing off (two clubs that finished ahead of Winnipeg in the overall standings), one of those clubs will be eliminated before the Final Four… and the other will advance to the semi-finals. #Logic

If the Stars, Canucks and Panthers don’t make it past the second round, the Habs will draft 24th. Each time one of these clubs advances to the conference finals, it will move the Habs’ pick down one spot.

That about sums it up.

