Sean Monahan was invisible in the playoffs for the Jets

Three months ago, Sean Monahan was traded to the Winnipeg Jets.

In return, Kent Hughes received the Jets’ first-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2027, should the Manitoba club win the Stanley Cup in 2024.

In the end, it didn’t happen, as the Jets died. They were eliminated by the Avalanche in five games.

Draft pick condition update: Montreal #GoHabsGo will not receive the 2027 3rd round pick from the Sean Monahan trade.https://t.co/s4eeal9E4U pic.twitter.com/OWk3GnYZYY – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 1, 2024

What I’m wondering is whether the Jets are happy to have paid a first-round pick for Monahan, who has been invisible in the playoffs for his new team.

In fact, the question is this: who’s more upset between the Flames and the Jets for the first pick lost in the Monahan case? #WentWughes

Even though he was good in the regular season and managed to stay healthy all season, the fact remains that in the playoffs, Sean Monahan was useless on the ice. He wasn’t skating at his best, he was out of position and he wasn’t creative with the puck.

Sean Monahan was playing in this series? Genuinely forgot about him. – Nicky Molitoris (@MolitorisNick) May 1, 2024

His one pass in five games speaks volumes, but the eye test was also conclusive: he was invisible.

Obviously, for a guy who might have wanted to break the bank this summer, the playoffs will hurt. His agent will probably say it’s only five games, but teams will say it’s five games more important than October.

Will the Habs be among the teams calling if the price drops? To be seen.

Speaking of the Habs, it’s worth remembering that, by virtue of the Jets’ elimination, the pick that will be sent to Montreal will officially be between the 24th and 27th overall picks at the auction.

With the Rangers and Hurricanes facing off (two clubs that finished ahead of Winnipeg in the overall standings), one of those clubs will be eliminated before the Final Four… and the other will advance to the semi-finals. #Logic

With the Jets eliminated last night, their 1st-round pick belonging to the #CH will be maximum 27th, but could also become 24-25-26th depending on which clubs advance to the final four. But most likely between 25th and 27th. That gives you an idea! #NHLDraft – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 1, 2024

If the Stars, Canucks and Panthers don’t make it past the second round, the Habs will draft 24th. Each time one of these clubs advances to the conference finals, it will move the Habs’ pick down one spot.

In gusts

That about sums it up.

– Good question.

– Why did they leave?

So the Canucks left the ice for intermission, but apparently there was still .6 second left… pic.twitter.com/teaT7qGvWw – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024

– Today’s schedule.

We’re starting May off on the right foot! @LNH_FR pic.twitter.com/jPzPrnOYiX – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2024

– The Alouettes’ first pick is happy. [98.5 Sports]

– Good listening.