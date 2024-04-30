Skip to content
Series highlights: Panthers pull out all the stops to eliminate Lightning

Only two games were played last night in the NHL.

The Panthers faced the Lightning in Florida…

While the Stars were in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights :

1: The Lightning are on vacation

The Lightning faced elimination last night. And it didn’t survive against the Panthers.

What you need to know is that the Tampa outfit was denied two goals in the game.

The Lightning were never able to gain momentum after that:

We agree that both goals could have been awarded.

Decisions are always harder to make in the playoffs for referees… But the officials on the ice last night didn’t have their biggest night on the job.

That said, after watching the Panthers score the game’s first two goals, Victor Hedman used his shot to put his team on the scoreboard.

After the 2nd period, it was 2-1 in favor of the Panthers:

Early in the third, the Lightning tried to buzz into Panthers territory, but it came to nothing in the end.

Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues scored two goals in just over three minutes in the third, and it really hurt the Lightning:

Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola took care of the rest, scoring a goal apiece in an empty net to eliminate the Lightning.

The game ended 6-1, with the Panthers taking the series in five games.

After the game, Steven Stamkos took some time to enjoy it… In what may have been his last game with the Lightning:

Stars tie the game

After losing the first two games of the series at home, the Stars seem to be on a mission.

The team won the third duel of its series against the Golden Knights, and last night, the players gave it their all.

The second period began with the score tied 1-1, but Jack Eichel reminded everyone that he’s a great player when it counts.

It wasn’t his finest career goal, but still:

That’s when it felt like the Stars had woken up.

The Golden Knights’ goal seemed to whip them, and it was Wyatt Johnston who tied it for the Stars with about 10 minutes left to play in the second.

He’s really had quite a season:

Just before the end of the second, Craig Smith sent a puck to the net and it paid off.

The disc deflected off Ty Dellandrea’s shoulder and the Stars took a 3-2 lead, an important goal scored at the very end of the frame:

The third period was all about Jake Oettinger, who was very solid in front of his net.

Roope Hintz scored into an empty net to make it 4-2… And the Golden Knights were never able to come back.

The Stars won (4-2) and tied the series 2-2.

The next game is tomorrow in Dallas (7:30 p.m.).

Overtime

– Ouch.

– Whew!

– He’s really good.

– It shakes.

– It was raining rats at the end of the Panthers vs Lightning game.

– Top scorers of the night :

– Four games tonight :

