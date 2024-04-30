Series highlights: Panthers pull out all the stops to eliminate Lightning

The @FlaPanthers became the second team to advance to the Second Round, while the @DallasStars evened their series at 2-2 as it shifts back to American Airlines Center for Game 5.#NHLStats: https://t.co/CiwOSSJthT pic.twitter.com/ER8p3HwmmW
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 30, 2024
The Panthers faced the Lightning in Florida…
1: The Lightning are on vacation
The Lightning faced elimination last night. And it didn’t survive against the Panthers.
Goal or no goal?? Cats are challenging goalie interference. pic.twitter.com/dLAkghFPoi
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 29, 2024
The referee waived off Tampa Bay’s goal because Cirelli was in the crease. pic.twitter.com/SGHdp4aaKM
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024
Decisions are always harder to make in the playoffs for referees… But the officials on the ice last night didn’t have their biggest night on the job.
That said, after watching the Panthers score the game’s first two goals, Victor Hedman used his shot to put his team on the scoreboard.
Victor Hedman UNLOADS a ROCKET from the point pic.twitter.com/LEm9E3mdk7
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2024
Sasha Barkov with the insurance marker to make it 3-1 Florida in the third
Catch all the action on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/uaPpFKjtXH
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024
Evan Rodrigues off the rush delivers a dagger to the Tampa Bay Lightning pic.twitter.com/sOlqqL1Djc
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024
After the game, Steven Stamkos took some time to enjoy it… In what may have been his last game with the Lightning:
Steven Stamkos taking it all in before leaving the ice…
Do you think he stays in Tampa?
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/w5m3DtUrWK
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 30, 2024
Stars tie the game
The second period began with the score tied 1-1, but Jack Eichel reminded everyone that he’s a great player when it counts.
It wasn’t his finest career goal, but still:
Eichel picks up trash, it’s 2-1 pic.twitter.com/tUR1TitChf
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 30, 2024
That’s when it felt like the Stars had woken up.
The Golden Knights’ goal seemed to whip them, and it was Wyatt Johnston who tied it for the Stars with about 10 minutes left to play in the second.
He’s really had quite a season:
Wyatt Johnston is him. pic.twitter.com/oQnygg88Rv
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 30, 2024
The disc deflected off Ty Dellandrea’s shoulder and the Stars took a 3-2 lead, an important goal scored at the very end of the frame:
They don’t ask how, they ask how many
Craig Smith banks one off his teammate Ty Dellandrea for the go-ahead goal. pic.twitter.com/SXI2yTRY6Y
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024
Roope Hintz scored into an empty net to make it 4-2… And the Golden Knights were never able to come back.
Overtime
– Ouch.
Lundell caught Stammer up top with a stick pic.twitter.com/onjGFL3VNM
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2024
– Whew!
Jamie Benn almost went fully down for first time ever! pic.twitter.com/dp36GqxbP8
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 30, 2024
– He’s really good.
Wyatt Johnston scored his seventh career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal and third in two games as the @DallasStars look to even the series 2-2.
Watch now on @espn, @Sportsnet, @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/CiwOSSJthT pic.twitter.com/ni1ETIjnrV
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 30, 2024
– It shakes.
Vegas and Dallas exchange a couple huge hits
Watch Game 4 live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/CBAUHdzbPa
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024
– It was raining rats at the end of the Panthers vs Lightning game.
It’s raining rats in Florida pic.twitter.com/46j0titt0a
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024
– Top scorers of the night :
– Four games tonight :