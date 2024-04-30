Series highlights: Panthers pull out all the stops to eliminate Lightning

Only two games were played last night in the NHL.

The Panthers faced the Lightning in Florida…

The @FlaPanthers became the second team to advance to the Second Round, while the @DallasStars evened their series at 2-2 as it shifts back to American Airlines Center for Game 5.#NHLStats: https://t.co/CiwOSSJthT pic.twitter.com/ER8p3HwmmW – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 30, 2024

1: The Lightning are on vacation

While the Stars were in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights :

The Lightning faced elimination last night. And it didn’t survive against the Panthers.

Goal or no goal?? Cats are challenging goalie interference. pic.twitter.com/dLAkghFPoi – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 29, 2024

The referee waived off Tampa Bay’s goal because Cirelli was in the crease. pic.twitter.com/SGHdp4aaKM – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

What you need to know is that the Tampa outfit was denied two goals in the game.The Lightning were never able to gain momentum after that:We agree that both goals could have been awarded.

Decisions are always harder to make in the playoffs for referees… But the officials on the ice last night didn’t have their biggest night on the job.

That said, after watching the Panthers score the game’s first two goals, Victor Hedman used his shot to put his team on the scoreboard.

Victor Hedman UNLOADS a ROCKET from the point pic.twitter.com/LEm9E3mdk7 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2024

Sasha Barkov with the insurance marker to make it 3-1 Florida in the third Catch all the action on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/uaPpFKjtXH – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

Evan Rodrigues off the rush delivers a dagger to the Tampa Bay Lightning pic.twitter.com/sOlqqL1Djc – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

After the 2nd period, it was 2-1 in favor of the Panthers:Early in the third, the Lightning tried to buzz into Panthers territory, but it came to nothing in the end.Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues scored two goals in just over three minutes in the third, and it really hurt the Lightning:Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola took care of the rest, scoring a goal apiece in an empty net to eliminate the Lightning.The game ended 6-1, with the Panthers taking the series in five games.

After the game, Steven Stamkos took some time to enjoy it… In what may have been his last game with the Lightning:

Steven Stamkos taking it all in before leaving the ice… Do you think he stays in Tampa? ( : @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/w5m3DtUrWK – BarDown (@BarDown) April 30, 2024

Stars tie the game

After losing the first two games of the series at home, the Stars seem to be on a mission.The team won the third duel of its series against the Golden Knights, and last night, the players gave it their all.

The second period began with the score tied 1-1, but Jack Eichel reminded everyone that he’s a great player when it counts.

It wasn’t his finest career goal, but still:

Eichel picks up trash, it’s 2-1 pic.twitter.com/tUR1TitChf – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 30, 2024

That’s when it felt like the Stars had woken up.

The Golden Knights’ goal seemed to whip them, and it was Wyatt Johnston who tied it for the Stars with about 10 minutes left to play in the second.

He’s really had quite a season:

Just before the end of the second, Craig Smith sent a puck to the net and it paid off.

The disc deflected off Ty Dellandrea’s shoulder and the Stars took a 3-2 lead, an important goal scored at the very end of the frame:

They don’t ask how, they ask how many Craig Smith banks one off his teammate Ty Dellandrea for the go-ahead goal. pic.twitter.com/SXI2yTRY6Y – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

The third period was all about Jake Oettinger, who was very solid in front of his net.

Roope Hintz scored into an empty net to make it 4-2… And the Golden Knights were never able to come back.

Overtime

The Stars won (4-2) and tied the series 2-2.The next game is tomorrow in Dallas (7:30 p.m.).

– Ouch.

Lundell caught Stammer up top with a stick pic.twitter.com/onjGFL3VNM – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2024

– Whew!

Jamie Benn almost went fully down for first time ever! pic.twitter.com/dp36GqxbP8 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 30, 2024

– He’s really good.

Wyatt Johnston scored his seventh career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal and third in two games as the @DallasStars look to even the series 2-2. Watch now on @espn, @Sportsnet, @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/CiwOSSJthT pic.twitter.com/ni1ETIjnrV – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 30, 2024

– It shakes.

Vegas and Dallas exchange a couple huge hits Watch Game 4 live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/CBAUHdzbPa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

– It was raining rats at the end of the Panthers vs Lightning game.

It’s raining rats in Florida pic.twitter.com/46j0titt0a – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

