Tony Marinaro wouldn’t give up Kaiden Guhle for Mitch Marner

Tony Marinaro wouldn’t give up Kaiden Guhle for Mitch MarnerAuteur: mgarcia
On the show, Tony Marinaro took the time to think about it and said he wouldn’t give Kaiden Guhle for Marner.
Here’s the clip in question:
What do you think? @TonyMarinaro @JiCLajoie https://t.co/yoMzn9rCgv
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 30, 2024
JiC is right, the Habs could part with a defenseman, but it’s true that Kaiden Guhle could become one of the most important cogs in the Habs defense in the next few years.
It’s also important to remember that sending a defenseman to Toronto would help them balance their team, which could be a piece of the puzzle on the road to playoff success. You don’t want to help your rival team.
Marinaro explains his choice by the fact that, in his opinion, Guhle remains an untouchable at the Habs’ blue line. So far, I’d say he’s right.
After two seasons with the Tricolore (including one in which he played only half the games), he’s already playing like a veteran who’s able to set an example for the other youngsters. He’s the kind of guy you want to have in your rebuild, especially since he has excellent potential.
If he’s already that good at 22, you have to imagine what it could be like in the next few years.
You love to see Nylander screaming at Matthews and Marner to shoot the puck. Can’t blame Nylander for this craptacular. Willy was in detention Vanes 1,2,3
– SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) April 28, 2024
We often talk about a winning culture in Montreal, and the organization likes to surround itself with players of impeccable character. After such a sequence, I’d be surprised if Kent Hughes was interested in a guy like Marner, or if he wanted to offer Toronto a big return to acquire him.
Just based on what I’m seeing…. I find this to be INSANE from Habs fans.
Do you want:
Marner … Habs fans:
Zegras …. Habs fans:
Lmao.
– Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) April 29, 2024
