Tony Marinaro wouldn’t give up Kaiden Guhle for Mitch Marner

Kent Hughes is still rebuilding, and some people think it would be a good idea to get a big impact player to improve the attack. On Monday evening, Jean-Charles Lajoie suggested on his JiC show that Kaiden Guhle be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Mitch Marner.

On the show, Tony Marinaro took the time to think about it and said he wouldn’t give Kaiden Guhle for Marner.

Here’s the clip in question:

Worst of all, Marinaro seems convinced of his move. Of course, Lajoie countered with an argument that the Canadiens can get rid of defensemen since they have so many of them.

JiC is right, the Habs could part with a defenseman, but it’s true that Kaiden Guhle could become one of the most important cogs in the Habs defense in the next few years.

It’s also important to remember that sending a defenseman to Toronto would help them balance their team, which could be a piece of the puzzle on the road to playoff success. You don’t want to help your rival team.

Marinaro explains his choice by the fact that, in his opinion, Guhle remains an untouchable at the Habs’ blue line. So far, I’d say he’s right.

After two seasons with the Tricolore (including one in which he played only half the games), he’s already playing like a veteran who’s able to set an example for the other youngsters. He’s the kind of guy you want to have in your rebuild, especially since he has excellent potential.

If he’s already that good at 22, you have to imagine what it could be like in the next few years.

You love to see Nylander screaming at Matthews and Marner to shoot the puck. Can’t blame Nylander for this craptacular. Willy was in detention Vanes 1,2,3 pic.twitter.com/jklCTz31EE – SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) April 28, 2024

As for Marner, I think Kent Hughes should take a look at what happened in Game 4 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series. Marner, unhappy with the result on the ice, started complaining and even threw his guys on the bench.He had to be brought to order by teammate William Nylander.

We often talk about a winning culture in Montreal, and the organization likes to surround itself with players of impeccable character. After such a sequence, I’d be surprised if Kent Hughes was interested in a guy like Marner, or if he wanted to offer Toronto a big return to acquire him.

Just based on what I’m seeing…. I find this to be INSANE from Habs fans. Do you want: Marner … Habs fans:

Zegras …. Habs fans: Lmao. – Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) April 29, 2024

In a row

Still, Mitch Marner would be more interesting to the Canadiens than a certain Trevor Zegras. And yet, Montreal fans seem to love Zegras and would really like to have him on their team. A rather strange situation.

– A second first-round series comes to an end.

The Panthers win in five games and send the Lightning on vacation! https://t.co/5SO1tVScbc pic.twitter.com/ic8A9EMxrF – RDS (@RDSca) April 30, 2024

– A man of the people, this Samuel.

– Quite a comparison!

Who will stand up for the Leafs? https://t.co/xGJ0pRMi74 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2024

– A nice acknowledgement from Chiasson.

“You can see he’s a kid who eats hockey. “https://t.co/yqQZfpdpcm – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2024

– Aoutch.