Bathroom of the Canadian: Noel Hoefenmayer’s father is proud to see him in Laval

Bathroom of the Canadian: Noel Hoefenmayer’s father is proud to see him in LavalCharles-Alexis Brisebois
When the CH acquired Noel Hoefenmayer (a defender who is set to play for the Laval Rocket and will likely never really be called up by the Canadiens), we didn’t really know who he was.
He did this in every detail. And when we look closely, we see that it’s something.
— Mikaël Filion (@MikaelFilionRDS) December 12, 2024
Mikaël Filion, from RDS, spoke to the Rocket player who recounts that when his father sold the house, he wanted the bathroom to remain in the colors of the Montreal Canadiens.
You won’t be surprised to learn that the father was happy to see that his son Noel would continue his career in Laval. After all, he has always been driven by his love for the CH.
All my friends were Maple Leafs fans. I don’t know if they liked that [the bathroom]. – Noel Hoefenmayer