Bathroom of the Canadian: Noel Hoefenmayer’s father is proud to see him in Laval

Do you want a good one?

When the CH acquired Noel Hoefenmayer (a defender who is set to play for the Laval Rocket and will likely never really be called up by the Canadiens), we didn’t really know who he was.

And now, things are coming out about him.From his profile on Hockey DB, we see that Hoefenmayer is a guy from Toronto who played his junior hockey in Ottawa. He is from Ontario, but despite that, his father cheers for the CH.The proof?When Rupert Hoefenmayer was raising his family in Toronto, he had a bathroom in the colors of the Canadiens. Even though the son was born in Toronto, the father grew up here in Montreal.

He did this in every detail. And when we look closely, we see that it’s something.

Mikaël Filion, from RDS, spoke to the Rocket player who recounts that when his father sold the house, he wanted the bathroom to remain in the colors of the Montreal Canadiens.

You won’t be surprised to learn that the father was happy to see that his son Noel would continue his career in Laval. After all, he has always been driven by his love for the CH.

All my friends were Maple Leafs fans. I don’t know if they liked that [the bathroom]. – Noel Hoefenmayer

It should be noted that it was in French, on RDS, that Noel Hoefenmayer and his father watched all the Canadiens games when he was young. His father kept that part of him.If Hoefenmayer were to eventually be called up (I doubt it strongly, though), it would make a nice story.