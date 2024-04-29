Players threatened to leave the Kraken if Dave Hakstol wasn’t fired, according to Renaud Lavoie

Players threatened to leave the Kraken if Dave Hakstol wasn’t fired, according to Renaud LavoieAuteur: esmith
Renaud Lavoie was on TVA Sports’ JiC show on Monday, and revealed that important players in the Kraken’s line-up went to complain to management, who had no choice but to let their coach go.
“There are important players in the team who have said… ” https://t.co/jAcC8fL5nJ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2024
“There are important players in the team who said, ‘Me, I’m not coming back if he’s here’” – Renaud Lavoie
#SeaKraken Ron Francis said he didn’t come to this final decision to move on from Dave Hakstol until yesterday.
Here he is speaking on the personal side of making this call… pic.twitter.com/VSon1MYrRp
– Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) April 29, 2024
It’s understandable that Francis probably didn’t want to mess things up for the team, but you really have to wonder if that’s the real reason after what Lavoie reported.
Renaud Lavoie believes that teams are too hard on their coaches, and that they feel forced to make changes as soon as they don’t make the playoffs.
Not only would this make for more action, it could also give teams that have had a tougher season a chance to prove they’re capable of winning in the playoffs.
