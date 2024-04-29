Pierre-Luc Dubois’ former coach defends Quebecer’s decision to choose his team

The Pierre-Luc Dubois saga was the talk of the summer of 2023. Many thought he’d be traded to the Canadiens, but he ended up playing for the Kings in Los Angeles.

Let’s just say that his first season in Los Angeles didn’t go as planned. His 40 points in 82 games aren’t atrocious, but when you see the $8.5 million salary that comes with it, it’s a little pinching.

What people often criticize Dubois for is never being satisfied. He asked to leave the Columbus Blue Jackets, then did the same thing with the Winnipeg Jets a few years later.

Former Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan was able to manage Dubois for a few games at the start of the 2023-24 season, and he doesn’t see the 25-year-old Quebecer that way. That’s what he revealed during his appearance on the Cam & Strick Podcast.

Todd Mclellan talks Pierre Luc Dubois. Full interview up on all platforms.@CamandStrick pic.twitter.com/JSHpnXOXyK – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) April 24, 2024

In his opinion, Dubois is someone who is misunderstood by the outside world. He doesn’t blame Pierre-luc Dubois for using his influence to be able to play in the hockey market he wanted.

He also defended Pierre-Luc Dubois for his performance during his inaugural season with the Kings. It’s a bit funny, considering Dubois’ poor performance was a factor that led to McLellan’s dismissal in February.

However, the former Kings coach maintains that it’s never easy for a new player to adapt to his new team. Dubois struggled with a below-par season, but he doesn’t blame him.

On the other hand, Marc Denis explained on RDS’s On Jase program on Monday that perhaps it was expectations that were too high in Dubois’s case. Expectations should be high, however, when a new player arrives with an $8.5 million contract.

The problem pointed out by Marc Denis is not Dubois’ absence from the scoresheet, but rather the fact that he doesn’t seem to be using the assets he has on the ice.

The former NHL goaltender drew comparisons with Cole Caufield, who had a tough time in 2023-24, but continued to shoot on net and create offense. Dubois, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be able to use his strengths right now.

