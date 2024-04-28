Marc-Édouard Vlasic doesn’t believe his contract will be bought out

The San Jose Sharks were truly the worst team in the entire National Hockey League this season.

Indeed, their 47-point haul and 19-54-9 record earned them the 32ᵉ and final spot in the overall standings.

They will therefore be the favorites to win the May 7 lottery and thus get their hands on Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks are therefore one of the teams in the worst possible position in the NHL, when they don’t currently have a club, and they still have some hefty contracts on the books.

Logan Couture and Marc-Édouard Vlasic come to mind.

In the case of Vlasic, aged 37, he still has two years left on his contract at $7 million a year.

That’s a hefty contract for the Sharks, but the Quebec defenseman doesn’t think he’ll be bought out.

Even if his contract is a hefty one, the veteran defenseman shouldn’t be bought out, as it wouldn’t save the Sharks that much money.

In fact, by acquiring Vlasic this summer, the Sharks would save around $3M next year and $2M the year after.

But that wouldn’t do much good, considering that San Jose is still a long way from becoming a competitive, top-flight contender, and would therefore be looking to improve quickly at all costs.

Logically, Vlasic should remain with the Sharks until the end of his contract, since even a trade would be virtually impossible, given the Quebec defenseman’s negative market value.

What’s more, the Sharks no longer have any room to retain salary in a transaction, given that the three spots are occupied by Brent Burns ($2.72 million for one more year), Erik Karlsson ($1.5 million for four more years) and Tomas Hertl ($1.39 million for five more seasons).

In short, Vlasic is in San Jose to stay, even though he is due to retire in two years’ time at the end of his contract.

He would have played his entire career in San Jose, a total of 20 seasons if he plays the next two.

