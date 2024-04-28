Kyle Clifford attacks Bokonji Imama during final handshake

Respect the handshake line.
Kyle Clifford went after Boko Imama in the handshake line for the Calder Cup playoffs.
April 28, 2024
Following the Senators’ victory, the classic final handshake took place, but Toronto’s Kyle Clifford didn’t want to simply pass by and shake his opponents’ tongues.
Clearly, it was a gesture of frustration after being eliminated, but it happens to all players. You can’t always win, and you have to control your emotions.
He’s the kind of player you want to have in the playoffs for those times when tempers flare, but this gesture was downright unnecessary.
He just looked crazy and didn’t help his cause to secure another contract, as he’ll be a free agent this summer.
Although he could still be useful in the AHL at 33, I’m not convinced that management wants a player who has trouble controlling his emotions and can get his team into trouble.
Do you think he’ll find a buyer this summer?
– Filip Forsberg getting up once again for the Nashville Predators. Only 12 seconds were enough to score a goal in the third period.
Filip Forsberg got the @PredsNHL off to a quick start in the third period, scoring just 12 seconds into the frame to put Nashville up 3-1. #StanleyCup
Filip Forsberg got the @PredsNHL off to a quick start in the third period, scoring just 12 seconds into the frame to put Nashville up 3-1. #StanleyCup
April 28, 2024
– And without the services of Kawhi Leonard.
George and Harden bring Clippers back to even series against Mavericks
April 28, 2024
– Congratulations to the Magog Cantonniers who are Telus Cup champions in the M18 AAA.
THE MAGOG CANTONNIERS ARE 2024 TELUS CUP CHAMPIONS
April 28, 2024
– Read more.
Chris Higgins was a youngster when he began his career in Montreal, and it was in Vancouver that he enjoyed his collective success. He shares his experiences and lessons learned along the way, and some of the values that make a good team.
April 28, 2024
– Tempere’s Tappara have won their third consecutive title in the Finnish First Division (SM-Liiga).
Tampere's Tappara have won their third consecutive title in the Finnish First Division (SM-Liiga).
April 28, 2024