Series: Artturi Lehkonen scored in the first four games

“Fine I’ll do it myself” – Cale Makar
WHAT A GOAL.
All four series in this conference were 2-1 in favor of one team, prior to Sunday’s games.
The Avalanche led the series 2-1 going into the match-up, and Jared Bednar’s team had one mission in mind: to push the Winnipeg Jets to the brink.
Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen, formerly of the Montreal Canadiens, is very useful in this series, as is Russia’s Valeri Nichushkin.
Cale Makar decided to take matters into his own hands. I’ll do it myself,” he said.
Interestingly, only four defensemen since 2005 have more playoff points than Makar. Makar made his debut in 2019…
Every defenseman in the cap era (post-2005) with more Playoff points than Cale Makar:
– Victor Hedman
– Duncan Keith
– Kris Letang
– John Carlson
As for Nichushkin, he scored two goals in the second period, making him the team’s leading scorer.
He completed his hat-trick in an empty net late in the game for his 6th goal of the playoffs, putting him second on the team’s all-time scoring list, ahead of Steven Stamkos (5 goals).
In gusto
– Connor McDavid is acting like a true captain. And rightly so.
– What a catch.
– That Sarah Nurse is as efficient as ever.
