William Nylander: all signs point to his first playoff game tonight

If there’s one series in the East we’re keeping a close eye on, it’s between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

The Montreal Canadiens’ two biggest rivals are once again facing off in the first round of this year’s playoffs.

We’re keeping a close eye on how this series develops, as we’re hoping (for the most part) to see the Maple Leafs get knocked out in the first round again by the Bruins.

It looks like TJ Brodie will replace Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs defence in Game 4. Connor Dewar looks like the odd man out up front, assuming William Nylander returns to the lineup. Nick Robertson keeps his spot from the looks of it. – Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 27, 2024

So far, so good, with Boston currently leading the series 2-1.However, nothing is decided yet in this series, and the Maple Leafs should benefit from a much-awaited reinforcement up front.Star forward William Nylander is set to play his first game of the playoffs tonight.He missed the first three games for personal reasons , suspected by some to be severe migraines.Connor Dewar is expected to make way for William Nylander.There are several indications that Nylander will be back in action tonight for game #4.

Nick Robertson was a little late for optional training as he had a meeting with David Kampf and Ryan Reaves about the line he’ll be playing on tonight.

Nick Robertson, who was a bit late getting to the ice for the optional skate, said he was just leaving a meeting about his line tonight with Kampf and Reaves. A strong indication that the #Leafs are preparing for Nylander’s return tonight. – David Alter (@dalter) April 27, 2024

Obviously, this seems to be the fourth line, which means Robertson has lost his place in the top-9, further indicating that Nylander should be back in the lineup tonight, and especially back in the Leafs’ top-6.

It’ll be interesting to see the Swedish forward in action tonight, as he’ll certainly want to make an impact after being forced to watch the first three games of the series on TV, a situation he didn’t enjoy.

William Nylander did not enjoy being forced to watch the playoffs from home pic.twitter.com/cCI2jPWKId – TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) April 27, 2024

Sheldon Keefe says that the Leafs are preparing for Nylander’s return to action for tonight’s game.

Sheldon Keefe says that the Leafs are preparing for William Nylander to play tonight @TSN_Edge – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 27, 2024

Nylander returns for a crucial game, as the Leafs will be desperate for a win tonight to tie the series and prevent the Bruins from taking a 3-1 lead.

In short, it’ll be a great game to watch tonight at 8 p.m.

– As for the Leafs’ starting goaltender, it will once again be Ilya Samsonov.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice at the Maple Leafs’ morning skate. He’s the projected starter for Game 4 against the Bruins. – Nick Barden (@nickbarden) April 27, 2024

– Trench warfare, this series.

No love lost between these two rivals! pic.twitter.com/Ti1kAF0hr4 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2024

