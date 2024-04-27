Skip to content
William Nylander: all signs point to his first playoff game tonight

If there’s one series in the East we’re keeping a close eye on, it’s between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

The Montreal Canadiens’ two biggest rivals are once again facing off in the first round of this year’s playoffs.

We’re keeping a close eye on how this series develops, as we’re hoping (for the most part) to see the Maple Leafs get knocked out in the first round again by the Bruins.

So far, so good, with Boston currently leading the series 2-1.

However, nothing is decided yet in this series, and the Maple Leafs should benefit from a much-awaited reinforcement up front.

Star forward William Nylander is set to play his first game of the playoffs tonight.

He missed the first three games for personal reasons, suspected by some to be severe migraines.

Connor Dewar is expected to make way for William Nylander.

There are several indications that Nylander will be back in action tonight for game #4.

Nick Robertson was a little late for optional training as he had a meeting with David Kampf and Ryan Reaves about the line he’ll be playing on tonight.

Obviously, this seems to be the fourth line, which means Robertson has lost his place in the top-9, further indicating that Nylander should be back in the lineup tonight, and especially back in the Leafs’ top-6.

It’ll be interesting to see the Swedish forward in action tonight, as he’ll certainly want to make an impact after being forced to watch the first three games of the series on TV, a situation he didn’t enjoy.

Sheldon Keefe says that the Leafs are preparing for Nylander’s return to action for tonight’s game.

Nylander returns for a crucial game, as the Leafs will be desperate for a win tonight to tie the series and prevent the Bruins from taking a 3-1 lead.

In short, it’ll be a great game to watch tonight at 8 p.m.

– As for the Leafs’ starting goaltender, it will once again be Ilya Samsonov.

– Trench warfare, this series.

– Thatcher Demko helped Casey DeSmith.

– There was a lot of unnecessary violence yesterday between the Avalanche and the Jets.

– Will he surpass Cole Caufield?

– To watch today. The Lions must win to stay alive in their first-round series. They trail 3-1 in the series.

