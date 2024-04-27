The Habs will be looking to improve this summer, and these options could prove advantageous. #CH https://t.co/3zaGNVgtng
Jack Quinn and Alexander Holtz: the possible Kirby Dach (and Alex Newhook) of 2024
The big signings of the summer could well be Juraj Slafkovský and Kaiden Guhle… unless the club intends to go after a forward on the free-agent market (Steven Stamkos? Jonathan Marchessault?) to solidify its line-up.
First of all, in Quinn’s case, the Sabres are particularly interesting. Although the club is banking on Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram and Owen Power at the blue line, all three are left-handed, and even if Power can play on the right, you’d think the club wouldn’t mind getting their hands on a true right-handed defenseman.
Logan Mailloux’s name could be part of the talks, I imagine, and while Mailloux shows promise with the Habs, Quinn collected 19 points in 27 NHL games last year. He’s not a celery stalk, and with the Sabres having around 197321074 quality young forwards in town, trading him would make sense.
On the other hand, Holtz is a high-quality goal scorer who, for whatever reason, didn’t get a chance to shine with the Devils last year. Lindy Ruff repeatedly benched him, and even when Travis Green took over following Ruff’s dismissal, things didn’t particularly improve for Holtz.
But if the Habs want their 2024 Dach (or Newhook), they’ll have options. Now it’s up to them to find the best option.
