“The Canadiens should get Jonathan Huberdeau out of Calgary”

Kent Hughes has a plan for the summer, and it’s no secret.

The Habs GM would like to add a scorer to his line-up, a guy who can produce offensively and who will play on the top-9 in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

In other words, we can expect a transaction similar to that of Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook.

Now the question is: which player fits the Habs style, and who’s mentally tough enough to play in an intense market like Montreal?

This was one of the topics of discussion on the recent episode of “The Starters 5Q” podcast, hosted by TSN 690…

Go get Jonathan Huberdeau in Calgary. Go save him, and get him out of there. – Simon Tsalikis

And Simon Tsalikis, one of the co-hosts of the weekend morning show on TSN 690, said something that startled me.Because his proposal is pretty weird:

Simon Tsalikis argues that the Habs have bad contracts (Gallagher and Anderson) and could use them to try and revive Huberdeau’s career in Montreal.

Didn’t he think about the fact that the Quebecer still has seven years left on his contract, that he earns $10.5 M per season… And that he hasn’t scored more than 55 points in his first two campaigns with the Flames?

You can get Gallagher AND Anderson out of Montreal (they each have three years left on their contracts), but the risk is far too great.

Kent Hughes can’t limit himself to that level of salary, because in three years, the club will be ready to win… And Huberdeau could quickly become a burden if he doesn’t get on the ice.

It’s a bit like the rumour that sent Gallagher and Anderson to Los Angeles for Pierre-Luc Dubois. And in both cases, it would have the effect of scrapping the reconstruction we’ve been seeing in Montreal for the past two years.

Huberdeau / Dubois in Montreal… It’s enough to give anyone nightmares.

