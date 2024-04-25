David Reinbacher won’t budge for Trevor Zegras, says Mathias Brunet

If the Canadiens don’t have a great team on the ice, they do have a great team to follow in the off-season.

After all, you’d think the Habs would be looking for a forward. And according to David Pagnotta, DG Kent Hugheswill be targeting a scorer.

But who will it be?

Trevor Zegras’ name keeps coming up in discussions. I don’t know if he’s enough of a scorer for Kent Hughes… but we’re mostly wondering about his attitude.

It’s all well and good to say that leadership is strong in Montreal and that Martin St-Louis has the profile of a coach who can replace the youngster, but it’s not clear that the Habs will be interested.

Yes, Kent Hughes asked around, but that doesn’t mean anything. He undoubtedly inquired about Pierre-Luc Dubois last year, but that doesn’t mean Hughes was willing to go all out to acquire him.

But according to Mathias Brunet, as he said yesterday on BPM Sports, the Habs are interested in the forward. At what level? That’s the question on the table.

This morning, Mathias(via his column in La Presse) added more.

The journalist speculated on the names it would take for the Habs to get their hands on a player of Zegras’ calibre this off-season.

Free Puck | Trevor Zegras in Montreal, realistic or not? https://t.co/hbd1l7aiJ1 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 25, 2024

The Ducks, who want a top-4 right-handed defenseman or a top-6 forward shooting from the right, don’t exactly have the profile of an ideal dance partner for the Habs – based on public talk.

After all, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach and Nick Suzuki aren’t exactly giveaways. And defensively, David Reinbacher is also a no-no, according to Mathias, in such a case.

David Reinbacher, the team’s fifth overall pick in 2023, isn’t going anywhere. At least not for Zegras. – Mathias Brunet

The Habs’ only other top-4 right-handed defenseman of the future is Justin Barron Logan Mailloux. So the question is, how willing is the Habs to (potentially) sacrifice the defenseman in return for Zegras?

Breaking news

– Sad news.

Bob Cole, the play-by-play voice of countless NHL games, dies at 90 https://t.co/6yJ8XEsF2B – CBC Sports (@cbcsports) April 25, 2024

– Alexander Romanov loved Montreal.

Interview with Alexander Romanov, conducted on the eve of Game 3 between the Islanders and Hurricanes. https://t.co/1B6YtJZO1G – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) April 25, 2024

– That’s a lot of talk.

LeBreton Flats has the inside track as an established candidate for a new Senators arena. But, as often happens in an election, later candidates to the scene can win the day.(@HockeyScanner) https://t.co/mthNRIcSsm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2024

– Interesting.

– He travels with the guys.

He may be week to week but Thatcher Demko did travel with the #canucks to Nashville. – Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) April 25, 2024

– To be continued.

The QMJHL will hold its draft lottery tonight. Which player will be drafted first? If next year will be “Alexis Joseph’s year”, this year, no one really knows.https://t.co/rDdwdsvNfg – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) April 25, 2024

– A winner.