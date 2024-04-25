The word “relevant” means it could – and in all likelihood will – serve as a comparable for Guhle’s next deal. I’m not saying he will sign this contract, just that it helps set the price. Guhle at roughly same age has lot more experience than Vlasic and they play a similar game.
Alex Vlasic has just signed a contract that doesn't help Kaiden Guhle
Defensively, the Habs won’t have much salary negotiation to do with players for the 2024-2025 season.
Adam Engstrom, if he signs, will have an entry-level contract. Mattias Norlinder will surely leave. Justin Barron, who finished the season poorly, will have no bargaining power. And Arber Xhekaj, the “big deal” of the lot, is ineligible for arbitration and has just undergone season-ending surgery on his “other shoulder”.
The Sheriff won’t be touching the moon, then.
What this means is that, when it comes to defensemen, Kent Hughes’ challenges will be to know which one(s) to trade… and to decide if any of them deserve a contract extension a year early.
It’s interesting to note, at this point, that a comparable has been added when it comes to talking about a potential multi-season contract in his case: Alex Vlasic of the Blackhawks.
Obviously, seeing this, Kaiden Guhle can’t be thinking that Vlasic has raised the bar… even though he’s better than the Hawks defenseman, in my opinion. After all, the Habs defenseman can do everything (over 200 feet) that Vlasic can, but they’re still comparable, in the end.
Offensively, Guhle can score a little more, but ultimately, the two 22-year-old defensemen aren’t offensive machines.
On a six-year contract, Guhle would get more than Vlasic, I’m convinced. However, his American counterpart hasn’t exactly helped raise the bar, in my opinion. Vlasic just gave a comparable that Kent Hughes will use with Guhle’s agent.
