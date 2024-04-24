“In 2021, Carey Price didn’t have a great series”.

Would you like a laugh?

According to Olivier Primeau, who is increasingly involved in the world of sports betting, Carey Price didn’t have a big series in 2021, the year of the final.

That’s what he told Le Playbook podcast, supported by BPM Sports.

Post this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Steven Levac (@stevenlevac)

Basically, in the excerpt shared by Steven Levac, there’s no mention in connection with Price. It’s sold as an excerpt about the Maple Leafs and the 2024 series.

But eventually, the subject shifts a bit.As you can see, most of the comments on social networks following this short clip are not exactly about the Maple Leafs, but about Price.

There are also comments suggesting that Olivier Primeau should “stick to poutine reviews “.

Still in the comments of the same video, the main interested party defended himself by saying the following: Stop crying over Price … he was nullllllllll in the final.

But that doesn’t change anything, because in the video, he said what he said. And what he said was wrong.

You can watch highlights to remember them, but those who have actually seen the series will remember that Price won three rounds almost single-handedly, in 2021.

It’s true that Price didn’t make the difference in the final, we all agree on that. But to say that he didn’t have a great series is clearly just a reaction.

In a gust

Mission accomplished, in any case.In a future episode of the podcast, I imagine Primeau will explain that Phillip Danault was useless during those same series, having scored just one goal.

– Ouch.

Shawn Lemon suspended for betting on CFL games https://t.co/jWOhVr2q3J – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) April 24, 2024

– Well said.

Looks like the Backstreet Boys or Blink 182 video, but with more kids! https://t.co/AsJXsG4mcP – Stephane Gonzalez (@stephgonzz) April 24, 2024

– Tough break.

[UPDATE] Bennett will be out at least a week, says Paul Mauricehttps://t.co/DJdnSruPWw – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 24, 2024

– Logical.

Unsurprisingly, Jeremy Swayman is back in net for the Bruins. The alternation between him and Ullmark continues. – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 24, 2024

– Bruins coach makes excuses?

Jim Montgomery is not a fan of the scheduling in the #bruins/#leafs series: “I would have rather been here Thursday/Saturday, if I’m being honest. I think we’re spending more time in Toronto than Toronto’s spending in Boston and we’re the home team.” – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 24, 2024

– Still!