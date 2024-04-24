“His approach is really unique with the players.”
Guy Boucher: “If he was an Anglophone from English Canada, he’d be coaching a long time ago”.Auteur: cbrown
In particular, he wrote about his importance to the Toronto Maple Leafs. After all, he’s in charge of the club’s numerical advantage.
Lavoie spoke to his players to ask them about the Quebecer’s approach.
Then, this morning, he also took the opportunity to talk about it during his column of the day on BPM Sports. He spoke of the club’s appreciation for him and his dedication.
Because yes, Boucher is always in solution mode. He’s always working on his computer, communicating with all the players, and he really wants the club to progress well.
In any case, he’s in a market where the eyes of the hockey world will be on him. Whether that opportunity lies elsewhere… or in Toronto.
Because let’s not forget that, in 2015, Brendan Shanahan chose to hire Guy Boucher as Maple Leafs coach, only to see Mike Babcock, at the last second, change his mind and take the job in Toronto.
It means what it means, but…
It’s worth mentioning that if the Maple Leafs lose in the first round, bringing in a guy Shanahan likes as a coach and who has a reputation for taking his clubs deep into the playoffs in year one could help Toronto.
And that’s even if Boucher speaks French.
If he were an English Canadian, he’d be coaching a long time ago. – Renaud Lavoie on Guy Boucher
– Change on Long Island: Patrick Roy will
be switching to Ilya Sorokin for the next game.
#Isles will be switching to Ilya Sorokin for game 3 vs the #Canes
Home playoff teams @NHL
10-4
Tonight first game in Toronto for @MapleLeafs vs @NHLBruins
7:00 pm @TVASports
Nothing’s going right in Houston. https://t.co/DTXJuj0ieu
