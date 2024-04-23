Trevor Zegras: The Canadiens don’t have what the Ducks want

I don’t know when the rumours of Trevor Zegras in Montreal will die down, but right now, it’s one of the most talked-about rumours in Montreal.

Some are for a potential arrival, some are against. Everyone has valid arguments, but what would Kent Hughes have to pay to lure the talented player to town?

At Pat Verbeek’s (Ducks GM) end-of-season press conference, he announced his needs. And Montreal doesn’t have anything he wants.

Verbeek: Ducks targeting top-6 forward, top-4 D-man this summer

Verbeek is clear: he wants a top-4 right-handed defenseman and a top-6 right-handed forward.

And unfortunately, Montreal doesn’t have that. And don’t tell me we have David Savard, because the Quebecer is under contract for another season and in a championship club, he’s not a top-4 defenseman.

As for a top-6 right-handed forward, we don’t have that either. There’s Josh Anderson… but let’s just say he’s not the kind of player the Ducks are going to target, especially against a guy like Zegras, who hasn’t gone to the bank yet. Of course, Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield are all right-handers, but they’re obviously not worth trading.

The only ones I could see heading to Anaheim are Justin Barron, whose place in the metropolis isn’t set in stone, and Logan Mailloux. Are they top-4 defensemen in Verbeek’s eyes, though?

What I understand a little less about this situation: if the club needs a right-handed point guard, why did they trade Jamie Drysdale? I know the return (Cutter Gauthier) is very interesting, but obviously, a top-6 forward is still a need there.

Will the two clubs be dancing this summer? The Montreal GM isn’t afraid of big transactions in the off-season. Let’s see if he can find common ground with his counterpart. Both teams (under reconstruction) are hungry for talent.

