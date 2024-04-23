Trevor Zegras: The Canadiens don’t have what the Ducks want

Verbeek: Ducks targeting top-6 forward, top-4 D-man this summer https://t.co/Xsfuydq7LB
– theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) April 23, 2024
Trevor Zegras: The Canadiens don’t have what the Ducks wantAuteur: dmiller
I don’t know when the rumours of Trevor Zegras in Montreal will die down, but right now, it’s one of the most talked-about rumours in Montreal.
At Pat Verbeek’s (Ducks GM) end-of-season press conference, he announced his needs. And Montreal doesn’t have anything he wants.
And unfortunately, Montreal doesn’t have that. And don’t tell me we have David Savard, because the Quebecer is under contract for another season and in a championship club, he’s not a top-4 defenseman.
As for a top-6 right-handed forward, we don’t have that either. There’s Josh Anderson… but let’s just say he’s not the kind of player the Ducks are going to target, especially against a guy like Zegras, who hasn’t gone to the bank yet. Of course, Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield are all right-handers, but they’re obviously not worth trading.
The only ones I could see heading to Anaheim are Justin Barron, whose place in the metropolis isn’t set in stone, and Logan Mailloux. Are they top-4 defensemen in Verbeek’s eyes, though?
Will the two clubs be dancing this summer? The Montreal GM isn’t afraid of big transactions in the off-season. Let’s see if he can find common ground with his counterpart. Both teams (under reconstruction) are hungry for talent.
In bursts
– No doubt about it.
Top-10 goaltending final: the Vézina goes to Hellebuyckhttps://t.co/AzrhcSjW78
– Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 24, 2024
– Wow!
Look at that, @Lappy14, you still have fans in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/ABCallfyfz
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) April 24, 2024
– He impresses.
The A’s reliever is strong. https://t.co/ehiDk3lERT
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 24, 2024
– Good listening.
Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc is at @LangloisMario‘s .
She broke a 36-year-old Canadian record in the women’s 100 metres, with a time of 10.96 seconds.
Listen to her words icihttps://t.co/nVv9Hjn9f8@AthleticsCanada @universitelaval @rougeetor pic.twitter.com/uJh7w4ykvT
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) April 24, 2024
– Good news.
Zach Edey is expected between the end of the lottery and the end of the first round. https://t.co/cDrS6AttHI
– AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) April 24, 2024