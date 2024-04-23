Asia/Oceania U18 Cup: Thailand beat Kuwait 57-0

Bruins playoff goalie rotation: “I’m not a big fan of this decision!” – Marc Denis pic.twitter.com/1SM6arRRm4
Asia/Oceania U18 Cup: Thailand beat Kuwait 57-0Auteur: sjones
One-sided matches are common at the World Junior Championship. When powerhouses like Canada, the USA or Sweden take on the likes of Germany or Kazakhstan, we’re treated to 10-0 games.
No, that’s not a typo…
Final score is 57-0 for Thailand
Shots were 122-1 in favour of a Thai team which had many players from their #U18MensWorlds team that won D3B bronze this year.
It was the debut at the U18 level for Kuwait https://t.co/7etazwVucP
The full match is on YouTube if you have a few hours to spare.
Poor Kuwait goalkeeper… I was watching the start of the match and the keeper was having a lot of trouble moving around. I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that a Canadian U15 team would have done better.
But this wasn’t the only one-sided encounter. In another match, Mongolia, who had narrowly beaten Kuwait a few days ago, planted India 32-0. It wasn’t 57-0, but a 32-goal victory is still pretty incredible.
I can’t wait to see if the medal matches get any closer…
