Asia/Oceania U18 Cup: Thailand beat Kuwait 57-0

One-sided matches are common at the World Junior Championship. When powerhouses like Canada, the USA or Sweden take on the likes of Germany or Kazakhstan, we’re treated to 10-0 games.

But games with a 15-goal deficit are quite rare. In Asia, however, the opposite is true. On the very first day of the IIHF U18 2024 Asian/Oceania Cup, Thailand crushed Kuwait 57-0.

No, that’s not a typo…

Final score is 57-0 for Thailand Shots were 122-1 in favour of a Thai team which had many players from their #U18MensWorlds team that won D3B bronze this year. It was the debut at the U18 level for Kuwait https://t.co/7etazwVucP – Hockey Worldwide (@H0ckeyWorldwide) April 23, 2024

The full match is on YouTube if you have a few hours to spare.

57 goals is almost a goal a minute. Thailand took 122 shots on goal and only allowed one. ONE!

Poor Kuwait goalkeeper… I was watching the start of the match and the keeper was having a lot of trouble moving around. I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that a Canadian U15 team would have done better.

But this wasn’t the only one-sided encounter. In another match, Mongolia, who had narrowly beaten Kuwait a few days ago, planted India 32-0. It wasn’t 57-0, but a 32-goal victory is still pretty incredible.

I can’t wait to see if the medal matches get any closer…

In short

– Of course.

Bruins playoff goalie rotation: “I’m not a big fan of this decision!” – Marc Denis pic.twitter.com/1SM6arRRm4 – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 23, 2024

– I don’t think he’ll be traded.

“If you want to go out and get a good forward, you have to give something back. The only player worth anything is Matheson!” pic.twitter.com/km199gSzpq – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 23, 2024

– Michel Bergeron opens up about hiring the Sabres.

“It’s too hard for a guy his age “: https://t.co/boUS6sGTdQ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 23, 2024

– Obviously.

Tom Wilson, Brad Marchand and Max Domi are just some #NHL players who get under the skin of opposing players and fans, but they can be effective players in the playoffs, says Adam Proteau:https://t.co/WUTzMeK5L2 – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 23, 2024

– Well-deserved.