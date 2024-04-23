Skip to content
Asia/Oceania U18 Cup: Thailand beat Kuwait 57-0

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

One-sided matches are common at the World Junior Championship. When powerhouses like Canada, the USA or Sweden take on the likes of Germany or Kazakhstan, we’re treated to 10-0 games.

But games with a 15-goal deficit are quite rare. In Asia, however, the opposite is true. On the very first day of the IIHF U18 2024 Asian/Oceania Cup, Thailand crushed Kuwait 57-0.

No, that’s not a typo…

The full match is on YouTube if you have a few hours to spare.

57 goals is almost a goal a minute. Thailand took 122 shots on goal and only allowed one. ONE!

Poor Kuwait goalkeeper… I was watching the start of the match and the keeper was having a lot of trouble moving around. I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that a Canadian U15 team would have done better.

But this wasn’t the only one-sided encounter. In another match, Mongolia, who had narrowly beaten Kuwait a few days ago, planted India 32-0. It wasn’t 57-0, but a 32-goal victory is still pretty incredible.

I can’t wait to see if the medal matches get any closer…

