Series wrap-up: Patrick Roy’s Islanders collapse after leading 3-0

We saw the first hat trick of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs, the first five-assist postseason game since 1998, as well as a game-tying and game-winning goal scored in the final three minutes of regulation. It was quite the night.#NHLStats: https://t.co/adr2ikkzNb pic.twitter.com/NbRRg9G48e – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 23, 2024

Islanders collapse

Last night, there was plenty of action in the NHL.Four more series were presented, two of which were getting underway.Here are the results:

Even if the Islanders return home, they certainly didn’t want to trail 0-2 in the series against the Hurricanes.

New York started off on the right foot, and after one period and a few minutes, it was 3-0 to the visitors. It looked like we were really heading for victory, but Carolina didn’t give up late in the game.

TWO GOALS IN NINE SECONDS TO TAKE THE LEAD! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/YVRwx35P9t – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

They scored five unanswered goals, including two in nine seconds, to first tie and then take the lead.In the third period, Islanders players received more game misconducts than they shot at the opposing net.

Patrick Roy’s team collapsed, and let’s just say I wouldn’t have wanted to be in that locker room at the end of the game…

Maple Leafs level the series

The series now moves on to New York. The next game is scheduled for Thursday, 7.30pm.The Canes lead 2-0.

The Leafs, too, didn’t want to fall behind 0-2 against Boston.

But unlike the Islanders, they managed to level the series. Without William Nylander, Auston Matthews took charge. The 34 played a part in all three of Toronto’s goals in a 3-2 victory.

AUSTON MATTHEWS PUTS THE LEAFS ON TOP! The Leafs take their first lead vs. the Bruins this year. via @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/5qwdLgVeCa – BarDown (@BarDown) April 23, 2024

He collected two assists on the first two goals and scored the winner.

He’s often criticized for being invisible in important matches.

It was Auston Matthews night! pic.twitter.com/5KGLW46H6l – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 23, 2024

Five assists for Connor McDavid

But yesterday, he stood up.The series now moves to the Queen City, where the next game will be played at 7pm on Wednesday.The series is tied 1-1.The Oilers-Kings series kicked off last night in Edmonton.The host team made short work of Los Angeles with a convincing 7-4 victory.

Connor McDavid had five assists, including three on Zach Hyman’s three goals.

Connor McDavid(@cmcdavid97) now has 29 points in 14 career #StanleyCup Playoffs games against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/vFRPFfDld2 – NHL (@NHL) April 23, 2024

Golden Knights start series on right foot

In 14 playoff games against the Kings, 97 has 29 points.Nothing less.And when Hyman completed the hat trick, more than 1,130 caps were thrown onto the rink.Amazing!The Oilers have set the tone in this series. They lead 1-0.The next game is Wednesday, 10pm.Mark Stone, who missed most of the season, was back for the first game of the playoffs.And guess who scored the first goal?

That’s right, it was Stone.

HE’S BACK! Mark Stone scores in his return to the lineup to give the Golden Knights the early lead! pic.twitter.com/ViFeb0i7qi – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

After the game, Stars fans booed him so loudly you couldn’t even hear his response.

Stars fans were booing so loud Mark Stone couldn’t hear the question via @espn pic.twitter.com/fZ8OmHVryt – BarDown (@BarDown) April 23, 2024

Welcome to Texas, Mark.Vegas eventually held on to win 4-3.The club now leads the series 1-0. The two clubs play their next game on Wednesday, 9.30pm, in Dallas.

After scoring twice in the 2012 #StanleyCup Final, Adam Henrique recorded his first postseason goal in nearly 12 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/adr2ikkzNb pic.twitter.com/pcnkBH5hEs – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 23, 2024

WELCOME BACK TO THE PLAYOFFS TOMAS HERTL pic.twitter.com/vfjFkdRFGV – x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 23, 2024

