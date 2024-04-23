Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Patrick Roy’s Islanders collapse after leading 3-0

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there was plenty of action in the NHL.

Four more series were presented, two of which were getting underway.

Here are the results:

Islanders collapse

Even if the Islanders return home, they certainly didn’t want to trail 0-2 in the series against the Hurricanes.

New York started off on the right foot, and after one period and a few minutes, it was 3-0 to the visitors. It looked like we were really heading for victory, but Carolina didn’t give up late in the game.

They scored five unanswered goals, including two in nine seconds, to first tie and then take the lead.

In the third period, Islanders players received more game misconducts than they shot at the opposing net.

Patrick Roy’s team collapsed, and let’s just say I wouldn’t have wanted to be in that locker room at the end of the game…

The series now moves on to New York. The next game is scheduled for Thursday, 7.30pm.

The Canes lead 2-0.

Maple Leafs level the series

The Leafs, too, didn’t want to fall behind 0-2 against Boston.

But unlike the Islanders, they managed to level the series. Without William Nylander, Auston Matthews took charge. The 34 played a part in all three of Toronto’s goals in a 3-2 victory.

He collected two assists on the first two goals and scored the winner.

He’s often criticized for being invisible in important matches.

But yesterday, he stood up.

The series now moves to the Queen City, where the next game will be played at 7pm on Wednesday.

The series is tied 1-1.

Five assists for Connor McDavid

The Oilers-Kings series kicked off last night in Edmonton.

The host team made short work of Los Angeles with a convincing 7-4 victory.

Connor McDavid had five assists, including three on Zach Hyman’s three goals.

In 14 playoff games against the Kings, 97 has 29 points.

Nothing less.

And when Hyman completed the hat trick, more than 1,130 caps were thrown onto the rink.

Amazing!

The Oilers have set the tone in this series. They lead 1-0.

The next game is Wednesday, 10pm.

Golden Knights start series on right foot

Mark Stone, who missed most of the season, was back for the first game of the playoffs.

And guess who scored the first goal?

That’s right, it was Stone.

After the game, Stars fans booed him so loudly you couldn’t even hear his response.

Welcome to Texas, Mark.

Vegas eventually held on to win 4-3.

The club now leads the series 1-0. The two clubs play their next game on Wednesday, 9.30pm, in Dallas.

Proloingation

– It’s about time.

– He’s loving it in Vegas.

– Classic.

– McDavid obviously leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two series continue tonight.

(Credit: Google)

