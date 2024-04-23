Series wrap-up: Patrick Roy’s Islanders collapse after leading 3-0

We saw the first hat trick of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs, the first five-assist postseason game since 1998, as well as a game-tying and game-winning goal scored in the final three minutes of regulation. It was quite the night.#NHLStats: https://t.co/adr2ikkzNb pic.twitter.com/NbRRg9G48e
Even if the Islanders return home, they certainly didn’t want to trail 0-2 in the series against the Hurricanes.
New York started off on the right foot, and after one period and a few minutes, it was 3-0 to the visitors. It looked like we were really heading for victory, but Carolina didn’t give up late in the game.
TWO GOALS IN NINE SECONDS TO TAKE THE LEAD! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/YVRwx35P9t
Patrick Roy’s team collapsed, and let’s just say I wouldn’t have wanted to be in that locker room at the end of the game…
The Leafs, too, didn’t want to fall behind 0-2 against Boston.
But unlike the Islanders, they managed to level the series. Without William Nylander, Auston Matthews took charge. The 34 played a part in all three of Toronto’s goals in a 3-2 victory.
AUSTON MATTHEWS PUTS THE LEAFS ON TOP!
The Leafs take their first lead vs. the Bruins this year.
He’s often criticized for being invisible in important matches.
It was Auston Matthews night! pic.twitter.com/5KGLW46H6l
Connor McDavid had five assists, including three on Zach Hyman’s three goals.
It’s @ZachHyman with the first hat trick of these #StanleyCup Playoffs!!!!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/14ytdaHHsn
Connor McDavid(@cmcdavid97) now has 29 points in 14 career #StanleyCup Playoffs games against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/vFRPFfDld2
1131 hats for @EdmontonOilers @ZachHyman hat trick. pic.twitter.com/LsUh2ac1HF
That’s right, it was Stone.
HE’S BACK!
Mark Stone scores in his return to the lineup to give the Golden Knights the early lead! pic.twitter.com/ViFeb0i7qi
After the game, Stars fans booed him so loudly you couldn’t even hear his response.
Stars fans were booing so loud Mark Stone couldn’t hear the question
via @espn pic.twitter.com/fZ8OmHVryt
Game one, game won. pic.twitter.com/UytsDj48B5
– It’s about time.
After scoring twice in the 2012 #StanleyCup Final, Adam Henrique recorded his first postseason goal in nearly 12 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/adr2ikkzNb pic.twitter.com/pcnkBH5hEs
– He’s loving it in Vegas.
WELCOME BACK TO THE PLAYOFFS TOMAS HERTL pic.twitter.com/vfjFkdRFGV
– Classic.
Marchand flop or nah? pic.twitter.com/FFSj7ZZT0Y
– McDavid obviously leads the charge.
– Two series continue tonight.