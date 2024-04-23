Skip to content
Sergei Bobrovsky makes one of the most spectacular saves of all time

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Tonight, at 7.30pm, the two Floridian teams faced off in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Florida won Game 1 by a score of 3-2.

This is one of the most entertaining series, and with good reason. The intensity is there, both goalies are elite and the attacks are devastating. There’s nothing lacking in this series.

Did I mention that the goalies are elite?

Sergei Bobrovsky made one of the most spectacular saves I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.

He simply robbed Matt Dumba, who is expected to retire after the game…

This save, we’ll see it in every goalie save highlight reel for at least another decade.

I’m at a loss for words…

I don’t know about you, but this save reminds me a lot of Carey Price’s save against this same Lightning a few years ago.

Do you see the resemblance or am I crazy?

Two saves with techniques akin to Dominik Hasek’s in the good old days.

