Sergei Bobrovsky makes one of the most spectacular saves of all time

Tonight, at 7.30pm, the two Floridian teams faced off in Game 2 of their first-round series.Florida won Game 1 by a score of 3-2.

This is one of the most entertaining series, and with good reason. The intensity is there, both goalies are elite and the attacks are devastating. There’s nothing lacking in this series.

The Battle of Florida is getting heated pic.twitter.com/QAgRKfOGxv – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 24, 2024

Did I mention that the goalies are elite?

Sergei Bobrovsky made one of the most spectacular saves I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.

He simply robbed Matt Dumba, who is expected to retire after the game…

This save, we’ll see it in every goalie save highlight reel for at least another decade.

I’m at a loss for words…

I don’t know about you, but this save reminds me a lot of Carey Price’s save against this same Lightning a few years ago.

Do you see the resemblance or am I crazy?

Two saves with techniques akin to Dominik Hasek’s in the good old days.

In a gust

– A great visit to the Casino de Montréal.

We’ll be at the Casino de Montréal tomorrow night at 7 PM with @maxvanhoutte & @stephgonzz for a live “Le Combo” podcast by @Miseojeu We’re also giving away Slaf, Suzuki & Caufield signed jerseys pic.twitter.com/HUcTNvi1Rq – HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 24, 2024

– Notice to interested parties.

Process added! For $5 a month:

-45 extra minutes per week on Fridays.

-4 specials per year.

-4 dinners with snake and mathias. For others, the current formula DOES NOT CHANGE, same content every week! https://t.co/WtovRZ080q – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) April 24, 2024

– Good for him.

– Indeed.

“As a team, we’re definitely not satisfied! Until a new GM is hired, we won’t have any meaningful changes.” Listen to Columbus Blue Jackets forward @mattolivier24 with @LangloisMario https://t.co/nVv9Hjn9f8 pic.twitter.com/ranQD7PV3O – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) April 24, 2024

– Bummer.