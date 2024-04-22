The Avalanche must regret not getting hold of Jake Allen

At the last trade deadline, Kent Hughes pulled a rabbit out of his hat.

He managed to trade Jake Allen to New Jersey, even though the goalie’s performance wasn’t exceptional.

That said, there had also been talk of the veteran goaltender landing in Colorado because the Avalanche needed an experienced goaltender… But Chris MacFarland (DG) finally decided to pass.

This morning, MacFarland must be regretting his decision to abandon the Jake Allen project.Alexandar Georgiev was poor in front of goal in Game 1 of the Avalanche vs. Jets series, stopping 13 of the 19 shots he faced.

After the game, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar shared his displeasure with his stopper’s outing:

We’re going to need more saves to win. – Jared Bednar

Bednar is right… Especially when you consider how dangerous the Jets are offensively :

#GoAvsGo HC Jared Bednar on Alexandar Georgiev tonight: “We’re going to need a couple more saves than that to win.” Georgiev faced 23 shots and posted a .695 sv%@TheHockeyNews – Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) April 22, 2024

Georgiev played an awful game, and that can happen to any NHL goalie.

On the other hand… His numbers this season against the Jets are far from encouraging for Nathan MacKinnon’s bunch.

A 6.42 goals-against average and a .785 save percentage in three games against Winnipeg this season… That’s unacceptable:

Alexander Georgiev 6.42 GAA & .785 Save Percentage in 3 games vs Jets this season – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 22, 2024

The Avalanche will have to find a better way to defend themselves, because they won’t win if they allow seven goals a game.

The club can count on the services of Nathan MacKinnon, who has had a dream season… But it’s going to take more.

That’s where adding a second goaltender like Allen could make all the difference, though.

The veteran has seen it all, having already won the Cup in St. Louis, and his experience could have come in handy.

Bednar doesn’t really have the choice of trusting Georgiev for game two, because Justus Annunen has only 18 games of NHL experience under his belt.

It’s easy to say afterwards, but it really looks like Chris MacFarland dropped this one.

In gusts

– Nice.

A sweet moment amongst Jets fans. Jets fan who catches a puck gives it to a young fan a few rows up, much to the delight of the whole section. (: @ICDave) pic.twitter.com/wVL2dpMuVG – BarDown (@BarDown) April 22, 2024

– Nice coat!

First Whiteout was wild pic.twitter.com/UaUNPQMFX3 – Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) April 22, 2024

– Two years already.

I took this photo of Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur before a news conference in 2016. He looked like a million bucks and when I asked if he got his tan playing golf, he said: “I hate golf.” He added he got his tan painting his house. It was two years ago today that he died. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OH9RUUzydu – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 22, 2024

– To be continued.

Flyers must decide whether Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee should be part of the future https://t.co/e8eu4OUqIL – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) April 22, 2024

– He’s making history.