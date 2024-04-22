Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Jets and Avalanche put on a wild show

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s starting to get nice outside… And the NHL playoffs have begun. It doesn’t get any better than this!

Yesterday, four games were presented across the league. Let’s see how it went:

Avalanche vs Jets, it’s going to be quite a series

The first game of the series between the Avalanche and the Jets gave us some real playoff hockey.

The atmosphere in Winnipeg was simply sickening, as fans dressed in white to cheer on their club…

And in the first period, let’s just say there was a lot of action.

Both clubs scored three goals to go into the locker room tied 3-3, with Mark Scheifele scoring his team’s third:

Adam Lowry scored the only goal of the second period and the Jets began the third period with a 4-3 lead.

The Winnipeg captain wasn’t done with his work, though, because it was he who scored the Jets’ 5th goal early in the 3rd:

Like the first period, no fewer than six goals were scored in the third.

Kyle Connor scored two, and his first was magnificent:

The Avalanche scored two late goals when the score was 7-4… But it was too late.

The Jets won the first game of the series 7-6.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 19 shots, which isn’ t very good .

Could things have been different with Jake Allen in net, given the rumors that the former Habs goalie was headed to Colorado?

Rangers trample Caps

The series between the Rangers and Capitals shouldn’t last long.

It’s hard to believe that the Caps really belong in the playoffs because they enter the playoffs with a -37 differential… And it showed yesterday on the ice.

The Rangers dominated the game from start to finish and the Capitals were never in the game.

Matt Rempe opened the scoring for the home side and MSG exploded :

It didn’t take long for the Rangers to strike again.

Just 33 seconds later, Artemi Panarin scored a goal that had a devastating effect on the Capitals:

Martin Fehervary scored his team’s one and only goal as the score stood at 3-0 in favor of the Rangers.

That said, the Blue Shirts were never troubled in the game, and Chris Kreider delivered the killer blow with a beautiful backhand feint :

The Rangers won the first game of the series 4-1.

The second game promises to be a good one, as there was some breaststroke just before the end of the first duel :

Canucks escape with game one

The Predators have been surprising this season.

Their participation in the playoffs comes out of nowhere… But it’s deserved because they’ve worked hard all year.

It was the Preds who opened the scoring against the Canucks in the first game of the series, courtesy of Jason Zucker.

However, at the very start of the second period, Elias Lindholm brought everyone back to square one with a simply magnificent shot:

Midway through the second, it was the Preds who struck big.

Ryan O’Reilly threw a shower of cold water on the fans at the Canucks’ home :

On the other hand, the Canucks have shown all season long that they should never be taken for granted, and we saw it again last night.

Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua took turns scoring in just 12 seconds…

And the Canucks never looked back:

Dakota Joshua scored an empty-net goal to secure victory for the Canucks, who win Game 1 of the series 4-2.

Ah, the famous Floridian rivalry…

Panthers vs Lightning, it’s always good.

The two clubs have learned to hate each other over the years, and the rivalry between the two Florida teams is very much alive and well.

That said, it was the Panthers who got the better of their rivals yesterday.

Brandon Hagel scored the Lightning’s first goal of the game to create a 1-1 tie, when he was in the right place at the right time:

No goals were scored in the second period…

But the second twenty minutes saw some pretty robust play.

Good checks were handed out :

The Panthers wasted no time before striking early in the third period.

Carter Verhaeghe took advantage of a clever pass from his captain to score an important goal :

Matthew Tkachuk scored with just over two minutes left in the game to give the Panthers the win.

The Lightning tried everything late in the game and even managed a goal (Steven Stamkos), but Sergei Bobrovsky was on fire in front of his net :

The game ended 3-2 in favor of the Panthers, who take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Overtime

– Still!

– Well-deserved.

– He’s amazing, Cale Makar.

Yikes .

– Yesterday’s top scorers :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four games tonight :

(Credit: Google)

