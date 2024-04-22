Series wrap-up: Jets and Avalanche put on a wild show

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s starting to get nice outside… And the NHL playoffs have begun. It doesn’t get any better than this!

Yesterday, four games were presented across the league. Let’s see how it went:

All four home teams were victorious Sunday as hosts improved to 6-0 in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs. Home teams have won six straight games to begin a playoff year only four times prior: 1965 (10), 1959 (9), 1970 (8) and 1962 (8). #NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/1gwsrOMKm3 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024

Avalanche vs Jets, it’s going to be quite a series

The first game of the series between the Avalanche and the Jets gave us some real playoff hockey.

The atmosphere in Winnipeg was simply sickening, as fans dressed in white to cheer on their club…

And in the first period, let’s just say there was a lot of action.

Both clubs scored three goals to go into the locker room tied 3-3, with Mark Scheifele scoring his team’s third:

WHAT IS GOING ON IN WINNIPEG? The Jets score to tie it once again, it’s a 6 goal period in Game 1. via @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/jDjRZ13kZR – BarDown (@BarDown) April 21, 2024

Adam Lowry scored the only goal of the second period and the Jets began the third period with a 4-3 lead.

The Winnipeg captain wasn’t done with his work, though, because it was he who scored the Jets’ 5th goal early in the 3rd:

KYLE CONNOR LETS IT FLY AND THE JETS ARE BUZZING pic.twitter.com/z95c2Ke1A5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2024

Like the first period, no fewer than six goals were scored in the third.Kyle Connor scored two, and his first was magnificent:

The Avalanche scored two late goals when the score was 7-4… But it was too late.

The Jets won the first game of the series 7-6.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 19 shots, which isn’ t very good .

Can’t help but wonder what this game would look like if Jake Allen were playing for the Avs instead of sitting in a TV studio in Toronto. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 22, 2024

Rangers trample Caps

Could things have been different with Jake Allen in net, given the rumors that the former Habs goalie was headed to Colorado?

The series between the Rangers and Capitals shouldn’t last long.

It’s hard to believe that the Caps really belong in the playoffs because they enter the playoffs with a -37 differential… And it showed yesterday on the ice.

The Rangers dominated the game from start to finish and the Capitals were never in the game.Matt Rempe opened the scoring for the home side and MSG exploded :

It didn’t take long for the Rangers to strike again.

The Rangers’ second in 33 seconds, following a questionable check from Alexis Lafrenière… pic.twitter.com/vaKa61sNkh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2024

Just 33 seconds later, Artemi Panarin scored a goal that had a devastating effect on the Capitals:

Martin Fehervary scored his team’s one and only goal as the score stood at 3-0 in favor of the Rangers.

Now things are getting spicy at MSG pic.twitter.com/MsKyVhqDTH – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 21, 2024

Canucks escape with game one

That said, the Blue Shirts were never troubled in the game, and Chris Kreider delivered the killer blow with a beautiful backhand feint :The Rangers won the first game of the series 4-1.The second game promises to be a good one, as there was some breaststroke just before the end of the first duel :The Predators have been surprising this season.

Their participation in the playoffs comes out of nowhere… But it’s deserved because they’ve worked hard all year.

LINDHOLM LASER FOR THE FIRST GOAL OF THESE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/JiDiKxL9L3 – Y – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2024

It was the Preds who opened the scoring against the Canucks in the first game of the series, courtesy of Jason Zucker.However, at the very start of the second period, Elias Lindholm brought everyone back to square one with a simply magnificent shot:Midway through the second, it was the Preds who struck big.

Ryan O’Reilly threw a shower of cold water on the fans at the Canucks’ home :

The Factor silences the crowd! pic.twitter.com/r2lI3QbgCG – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 22, 2024

On the other hand, the Canucks have shown all season long that they should never be taken for granted, and we saw it again last night.

Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua took turns scoring in just 12 seconds…

Ah, the famous Floridian rivalry…

And the Canucks never looked back:Dakota Joshua scored an empty-net goal to secure victory for the Canucks, who win Game 1 of the series 4-2.

Panthers vs Lightning, it’s always good.

The two clubs have learned to hate each other over the years, and the rivalry between the two Florida teams is very much alive and well.That said, it was the Panthers who got the better of their rivals yesterday.

Brandon Hagel scored the Lightning’s first goal of the game to create a 1-1 tie, when he was in the right place at the right time:

No goals were scored in the second period…

No second-period goal, but several hard-hitting shoulder shots pic.twitter.com/prHeOfV7H7 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2024

The Cats get the lead back thanks to Carter Verhaeghe pic.twitter.com/p1lEHsqmq7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024

Overtime

But the second twenty minutes saw some pretty robust play.Good checks were handed out :The Panthers wasted no time before striking early in the third period.Carter Verhaeghe took advantage of a clever pass from his captain to score an important goal :Matthew Tkachuk scored with just over two minutes left in the game to give the Panthers the win.The Lightning tried everything late in the game and even managed a goal (Steven Stamkos), but Sergei Bobrovsky was on fire in front of his net :The game ended 3-2 in favor of the Panthers, who take a 1-0 lead in the series.

– Still!

After trailing for most of the game, the @Canucks scored twice in 12 seconds to take the lead late in the third period.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/AcQa3MdwnC – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024

– Well-deserved.

Roman Josi, who already leads all @PredsNHL defensemen with 43 career postseason points, claimed another franchise mark with his 32nd assist in the #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/J4ngUNtiIa – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024

– He’s amazing, Cale Makar.

Cale Makar (1-2-3) recorded his 17th career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal and surpassed Rob Blake for second place on the @Avalanche / Nordiques all-time list among defensemen. He now trails only Sandis Ozolinsh (18).#NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/j07RiVtXLW – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024

– Yikes .

For only the fourth time in his #StanleyCup Playoffs career, Alex Ovechkin registered 0 shots on goal. The Capitals are 0-4 in each of those games. pic.twitter.com/KEZ1QVat7w – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024

– Yesterday’s top scorers :

– Four games tonight :