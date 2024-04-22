Series wrap-up: Jets and Avalanche put on a wild show

All four home teams were victorious Sunday as hosts improved to 6-0 in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs.
Home teams have won six straight games to begin a playoff year only four times prior: 1965 (10), 1959 (9), 1970 (8) and 1962 (8). #NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/1gwsrOMKm3
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
It’s starting to get nice outside… And the NHL playoffs have begun. It doesn’t get any better than this!
Yesterday, four games were presented across the league. Let’s see how it went:
Avalanche vs Jets, it’s going to be quite a series
The atmosphere in Winnipeg was simply sickening, as fans dressed in white to cheer on their club…
And in the first period, let’s just say there was a lot of action.
Both clubs scored three goals to go into the locker room tied 3-3, with Mark Scheifele scoring his team’s third:
WHAT IS GOING ON IN WINNIPEG?
The Jets score to tie it once again, it’s a 6 goal period in Game 1.
via @BR_OpenIce
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 21, 2024
The Winnipeg captain wasn’t done with his work, though, because it was he who scored the Jets’ 5th goal early in the 3rd:
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! pic.twitter.com/3LWOWh1UoH
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2024
KYLE CONNOR LETS IT FLY AND THE JETS ARE BUZZING pic.twitter.com/z95c2Ke1A5
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2024
The Avalanche scored two late goals when the score was 7-4… But it was too late.
Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 19 shots, which isn’ t very good .
Can’t help but wonder what this game would look like if Jake Allen were playing for the Avs instead of sitting in a TV studio in Toronto.
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 22, 2024
Rangers trample Caps
The series between the Rangers and Capitals shouldn’t last long.
It’s hard to believe that the Caps really belong in the playoffs because they enter the playoffs with a -37 differential… And it showed yesterday on the ice.
Experience Matt Rempe in the #StanleyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/mfdfyLvDdU
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024
It didn’t take long for the Rangers to strike again.
The Rangers’ second in 33 seconds, following a questionable check from Alexis Lafrenière… pic.twitter.com/vaKa61sNkh
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2024
Martin Fehervary scored his team’s one and only goal as the score stood at 3-0 in favor of the Rangers.
The Garden was buzzing! #StanleyCup https://t.co/fZJMhKOnpO pic.twitter.com/Z7F92CjIS1
– NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2024
Now things are getting spicy at MSG pic.twitter.com/MsKyVhqDTH
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 21, 2024
Canucks escape with game one
Their participation in the playoffs comes out of nowhere… But it’s deserved because they’ve worked hard all year.
LINDHOLM LASER FOR THE FIRST GOAL OF THESE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/JiDiKxL9L3
– Y – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly threw a shower of cold water on the fans at the Canucks’ home :
The Factor silences the crowd! pic.twitter.com/r2lI3QbgCG
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 22, 2024
Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua took turns scoring in just 12 seconds…
TWO GOALS IN 12 SECONDS
VANCOUVER NOW LEADS 3-2! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/9F0bXM9gK5
– NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2024
Ah, the famous Floridian rivalry…
Panthers vs Lightning, it’s always good.
Brandon Hagel scored the Lightning’s first goal of the game to create a 1-1 tie, when he was in the right place at the right time:
Right place
Right time
Brandon Hagel buries the rebound to tie the game! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/hS1pCbICE4
– NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2024
No goals were scored in the second period…
No second-period goal, but several hard-hitting shoulder shots pic.twitter.com/prHeOfV7H7
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2024
The Cats get the lead back thanks to Carter Verhaeghe pic.twitter.com/p1lEHsqmq7
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 21, 2024
Overtime
– Still!
After trailing for most of the game, the @Canucks scored twice in 12 seconds to take the lead late in the third period.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/AcQa3MdwnC
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024
– Well-deserved.
Roman Josi, who already leads all @PredsNHL defensemen with 43 career postseason points, claimed another franchise mark with his 32nd assist in the #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/J4ngUNtiIa
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024
– He’s amazing, Cale Makar.
Cale Makar (1-2-3) recorded his 17th career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal and surpassed Rob Blake for second place on the @Avalanche / Nordiques all-time list among defensemen. He now trails only Sandis Ozolinsh (18).#NHLStats: https://t.co/JouNO5Dys1 pic.twitter.com/j07RiVtXLW
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2024
– Yikes .
For only the fourth time in his #StanleyCup Playoffs career, Alex Ovechkin registered 0 shots on goal.
The Capitals are 0-4 in each of those games. pic.twitter.com/KEZ1QVat7w
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2024
– Yesterday’s top scorers :
– Four games tonight :