Sabres hire Lindy Ruff

The Buffalo Sabres have finally found their new head coach, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The successful candidate is veteran coach Lindy Ruff.

Let’s confirm this: Lindy Ruff will be the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, returning to the team he led from 1997-2103. @AdamBenigni was on it too – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 22, 2024

Breaking news

It will be a return to Buffalo for Ruff, who led the Sabres from 1997 to 2003.The Sabres fired head coach Don Granato and other members of the coaching staff on Tuesday.

– More fear than harm here.

A little scare at Hurricanes training yesterday. Stefan Noesen, who was playing with Brent Burns’ son, was hit in the head by a puck. Let’s just say he wasn’t happy. Fortunately, he was ok in the locker room moments later. pic.twitter.com/vntgH6S4Jx – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 22, 2024

– Several key absentees for Canada.

Canada will be without at Under-18 level

Berkly Catton (Injured)

Cayden Lindstrom (Injured)

Macklin Celebrini forfeit because he played Under 20s In addition to 5 players who could still be in the #LCH playoffs: Misa, Poirier, Dickinson, Parekh and Danford #RDS – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 22, 2024

– Oops.

A spectator yells, the ref thinks it’s Aaron Boone and sends him offhttps://t.co/hUeuTzSEyY – RDS (@RDSca) April 22, 2024

– Chaos on set.