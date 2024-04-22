Sabres hire Lindy Ruff

Sabres hire Lindy RuffAuteur: sjones
The Buffalo Sabres have finally found their new head coach, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The successful candidate is veteran coach Lindy Ruff.
Let’s confirm this: Lindy Ruff will be the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, returning to the team he led from 1997-2103. @AdamBenigni was on it too
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 22, 2024
Breaking news
– More fear than harm here.
A little scare at Hurricanes training yesterday.
Stefan Noesen, who was playing with Brent Burns’ son, was hit in the head by a puck.
Let’s just say he wasn’t happy.
Fortunately, he was ok in the locker room moments later. pic.twitter.com/vntgH6S4Jx
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 22, 2024
– Several key absentees for Canada.
Canada will be without at Under-18 level
Berkly Catton (Injured)
Cayden Lindstrom (Injured)
Macklin Celebrini forfeit because he played Under 20s
In addition to 5 players who could still be in the #LCH playoffs: Misa, Poirier, Dickinson, Parekh and Danford #RDS
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 22, 2024
– Oops.
A spectator yells, the ref thinks it’s Aaron Boone and sends him offhttps://t.co/hUeuTzSEyY
– RDS (@RDSca) April 22, 2024
– Chaos on set.
Chaos on set at First Take!!! I ain’t the one SAS! #nhl #hockey #espn #firsttake #stephenasmith #rangers #knicks #newyork #msg
Who wins a chip first… Rangers or Knicks?! Enough!!! pic.twitter.com/Nezftnhy5b
– P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 22, 2024