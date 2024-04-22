Skip to content
Sabres hire Lindy Ruff

 Auteur: sjones
Sabres hire Lindy Ruff
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Buffalo Sabres have finally found their new head coach, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The successful candidate is veteran coach Lindy Ruff.

It will be a return to Buffalo for Ruff, who led the Sabres from 1997 to 2003.

The Sabres fired head coach Don Granato and other members of the coaching staff on Tuesday.

More details to follow.

