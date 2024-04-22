Jake Evans: NHL’s most-used shorthanded forward this season

Jake Evans: NHL’s most-used shorthanded forward this seasonAuteur: ewilson
After another season of finishing at the bottom of the NHL standings, the Canadiens don’t often have the luxury of talking about league peaks. They flirt with unglamorous heights like the most games missed by injured players, but this time it’s flattering.
Guillaume Lefrançois of La Presse drew attention to this statistic in one of his most recent articles.
We’re talking about a total of 260:22 minutes of shorthanded play. This total not only places him first in the league among forwards in this category, but also fourth among all skaters.
I’d even go so far as to say he could be a luxury fourth center on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.
Jake Evans has done the Habs proud on the power play this season, but the reason he’s spent so much time taking penalties is because the Habs players have been so undisciplined.
With a total of 825 penalty minutes, Montreal was the eighth most punished team in the entire NHL. That’s not very good, but surprisingly, it’s an improvement on the 2022-23 season.
Let’s hope the improvement continues next year too.
