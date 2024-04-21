Toronto Blue Jays: concession prices are absurd

Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept.
We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.
NFFC will now consider its options.
Toronto Blue Jays: concession prices are absurdAuteur: jwilliams
If there’s one topic of discussion that gets people talking in the sports world, it’s the price of concessions.
In Montreal, at the Bell Centre, it’s not uncommon to bemoan the price of beer. Nearly $20 including tip for a Coors Light… that’s a lot, indeed. But as the saying goes: when you compare, you take comfort.
$30 hotdogs. Only in Canada. pic.twitter.com/sGmBMROEET
And what’s more, this hot dog doesn’t come with fries.
Good thing there’s a souvenir Jays glass for fans to take home…
And here, we haven’t even mentioned the $30 three-piece chicken tenders line, too, which comes with a handful of fries.
It’s fair to say that prices at the Bell Centre aren’t all that bad.
No less than $17.59 plus tax for a beer on tap… That’s big.
Highlights
– Imagine the repercussions if the Habs had made a public statement like this.
– Quite a check from Matt Dumba on giant Kevin Stenlund (6 feet 5 inches).
No second-half goal, but several hard-hitting shoulder shots pic.twitter.com/prHeOfV7H7
– It didn’t take long.
Matt Rempe gets called for charging for this hit on his first shift of the game
(: @espn) pic.twitter.com/5nrGyXZLus
– It’s the first match of the clash between the two Lindgren brothers (Charlie and Ryan).
Lindgren vs. Lindgren #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/CudVUbu037
– Good news for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
William Nylander was among the #leafs who took part in a highly optional skate in Boston this afternoon. It’s the first time he’s been spotted on the ice since Wednesday’s game in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/qoIWpBLyPi
