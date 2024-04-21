Toronto Blue Jays: concession prices are absurd

If there’s one topic of discussion that gets people talking in the sports world, it’s the price of concessions.

You already have to pay a few hundred dollars to take part in a professional sporting event, but when you want a snack or a drink, the prices are outrageous.

In Montreal, at the Bell Centre, it’s not uncommon to bemoan the price of beer. Nearly $20 including tip for a Coors Light… that’s a lot, indeed. But as the saying goes: when you compare, you take comfort.

$30 hotdogs. Only in Canada. pic.twitter.com/sGmBMROEET – Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) April 20, 2024

Concession prices for a Blue Jays game in Toronto are even more absurd.You pay $30 for a big hot dog and a beverage with a souvenir glass:

And what’s more, this hot dog doesn’t come with fries.

Good thing there’s a souvenir Jays glass for fans to take home…

And here, we haven’t even mentioned the $30 three-piece chicken tenders line, too, which comes with a handful of fries.

And for the modest sum of $27, baseball fans can indulge in a two-taco combo plus beverage, again with souvenir cup.

It’s fair to say that prices at the Bell Centre aren’t all that bad.

In fact, the price of beer is even more expensive than the $16.50 charged at the Centre Bell

No less than $17.59 plus tax for a beer on tap… That’s big.

And for a bottle of water: only $6 before tax, for anDasani!Tempted?

