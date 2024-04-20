A busy summer of love for the Canadiens

Now that the Montreal Canadiens’ 2023-24 season has come to an end with the start of the playoffs, Kent Hughes will have his work cut out for him.

At the beginning of May, it’s time for the next amateur draft lottery.

In addition to this lottery and the draft itself, there will be contracts to extend and possibly even buy out , not to mention the surplus of defensemen.

Most fans and experts expect Hughes to make a move this summer, especially to deal with the surplus of defensemen. A young top-6 forward is the most anticipated return, but let’s wait and see what Hughes has in store for us.

In the meantime, Tricolore players will be busy, but not necessarily for the reasons we think.

They will still be able to rest, but many will have to travel, if possible, to be present for the wedding of three of the organization’s players: Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher.

As Evans would say: it’s the summer of love for the Habs.

Let’s start with a photo of Gallagher and his partner, and future wife, Emma Fortin.

Gallagher and Emma Fortin’s wedding will take place in Montreal, and it’s possibly the only wedding in which goaltender Samuel Montembeault will be present.

The Quebecer says he’ll have to talk to his wife to find out if they’ll be able to attend the other two weddings.

Monty will also be busy this summer, building a new home in Trois-Rivières.

As for Josh Anderson, the event will take place in Italy, the homeland of his future wife, Paola Finizio.As for Evans, he will marry his high school sweetheart, Emily Flat, in Ireland.

Let’s hope the players get a chance to rest up and get ready for the next Habs season, which should be a lot less disastrous than the 2023-24 season.

Breaking news

Love will be in the air around the Habs.

– Good news for Montreal CF and Martinez.

I just ran into Josef Martinez in the stadium. He’s walking without crutches. #GoodSign – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 20, 2024

– Too bad the chances of making the playoffs are completely nil.

The Rocket got off to a good start, leading 12-1 in shots on goal after more than 13 minutes of play. Riley Kidney gets two good chances following turnovers caused by Arnaud Durandeau. Still 0-0. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 20, 2024

– Ryan Whitney got hot.

– What a save by Andersen to keep his team in it. The Hurricanes won the first game 3-1, with Evgeny Kuznetsov picking up two points.

OH MY WORD FREDDIE ANDERSEN pic.twitter.com/X9qjj6tYjd – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 20, 2024

– Anthony Edwards once again led the Timberwolves in Game 1 of this first-round series.