Philippe Boucher predicts the Tricolore will buy out a contract

With the Montreal Canadiens’ off-season now underway, players can focus on spending more time with their families and resting.

With the Laval Rocket officially out of the playoffs, there’s not much else in the hockey world to get your teeth into in Quebec, other than the Trois-Rivières Lions’ playoff run.

In his season review, Habs general manager Kent Hughes mentioned that there will be no contract buyouts this summer.However, there are several interesting candidates for buyouts, including Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson, to name but a few.This statement by the GM may give some players for whom contract buyouts are a possibility some breathing space, by giving these players one last chance, so to speak, to raise their game next year.

Former NHL defenseman Philippe Boucher was a guest on Jean-Charles Lajoie’s show on TVA Sports. He took the opportunity to make a prediction about the Habs.

“I’ll make you a prediction, me: the Habs will buy out a contract this summer.” – Philippe Boucher

One that has nothing to do with the playoffs, but that contradicts what Hughes said in his season review.

If there’ s ever an off-season worth doing a contract buyout without affecting the club too much in the future, it’s this year, but I don’t think it’s absolutely necessary.

Next year would also be a good time.Players like Anderson, Gallagher, Christian Dvorak and even Joel Armia could all see their contracts bought out soon.Armia is the least likely to suffer this fate, as his end-of-season performance has given hope to Tricolore fans and surely to management too.

Anderson, on the other hand, needs to take his game up a notch, as buying out his contract will most likely be Hughes’ main option next summer if he offers another such season.

Also on ” JiC “, Boucher clarified that he doesn’t want to call Kent Hughes a liar with his statement, but that he believes it would simply be logical.

At the same time, Hughes couldn’t say openly that there will be contract buyouts this summer.

“These are questions where you can’t always answer exactly what you think.” – Philippe Boucher

In short, the Canadiens’ off-season will be one to watch carefully, as there are likely to be many changes.

Let’s see if Kent Hughes will deviate from his off-season plan.

