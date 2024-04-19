Skip to content
News

Sean Monahan: 83 games this season for the “eternally injured”.

 Auteur: ataylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Sean Monahan: 83 games this season for the “eternally injured”.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
A hockey season in Montreal lasts 82 games. In Toronto, it lasts 82 games and one round. And for Sean Monahan, a hockey season now lasts 83 games plus playoffs.

Why do I say this?

Because as the season draws to a close, 106 players (including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Jave Evans and Mike Matheson) have played 82 games this week.

But Sean Monahan did better.

In 2023-2024, he played the Habs’ first 49 games before being traded to the Jets in February, who had then played 47 games. The Ontarian played 34 of his team’s last 35 games, bringing his season total to 83.

As such, it’s an amusing statistic, but not an abnormal one. However, because Monahan has a significant injury history, to see him play 83 games and stay healthy is noteworthy.

He’s worked hard to get there and has become a leader, both in Montreal and Winnipeg. Yesterday, he wore an A on his jersey.

If Monahan has a good series (and stays healthy), he’ll buy himself a nice contract this summer. After all, we know he’s a good player, but his health was scaring teams.

That’s behind him now.

In 49 games in Montreal, he scored 35 points, including 13 goals. And in 34 games in Manitoba, we’re talking 24 points, including 13 goals. That means he’s scored 26 times and earned no less than 59 points this season. This is his highest total since 2018-2019, when he had 82 points.

Note that Monahan, with his 35 points, is still in the top-5 of the Canadiens’ top scorers. If that’s not proof that the Habs need reinforcements up front, I don’t know what is.

(Credit: Hockey DB)

Breaking news

– Montreal injury update.

– Some trophies are already determined.

– Indeed.

– Darryl Sutter’s death hug. [LPB]

– Listen now.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content