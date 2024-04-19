Filip Mesar is free to join the Laval Rocket

The Habs have two top OHL prospects in Filip Mesar and Owen Beck. Both are 2022 picks and were drafted after Juraj Slafkovsky, but before Lane Hutson.

We know they’re not the only Flanelle prospects to have played in Ontario this season (Florian Xhekaj, who has gone to Laval, was also in the OHL), but Mesar and Beck are players we’re keeping a close eye on.

After all, they were drafted in the top-33 of their class in 2022…

Owen Beck, now playing in Saginaw, is in the second round of the playoffs against the Greyhounds. The series is tied 2-2, but Beck will play in the Memorial Cup anyway, since the tournament is held in Saginaw.He has 10 points, including two goals, in eight games.

As for Filip Mesar, he currently leads the OHL in playoff points with 16. He’s played 10 games and managed 15 assists in all. In the end, he has just one goal in the playoffs.

Just yesterday, he picked up an assist… and it will be his last in the OHL playoffs this season, as his club, Kitchener, is officially eliminated. Kitchener was swept aside by London in the second round.

Filip Mesar ended his playoffs with 16 points in 10 games The offensive vision and ability is definitely there Will need some time in the AHL to round out his game. Loads of offensive potential Here is his assist from tonight #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/32vbXUmppL – Cam Weitzman (@Cweitz99) April 19, 2024

Mesar, again this year, started his junior season well, but finished his regular season in more ordinary fashion after a good World Junior Championship. The difference? This season, he picked up a lot of playoff assists in the OHL.This should put an end to his junior career. Next year, expect him to play his 20th season in the AHL, in the colors of the Laval Rocket.

Speaking of the Rocket, Mesar is available to finish the season in the AHL. I expect to see him around the team, but I don’t know if he’ll play.

If the stars align, I might also see him at the World Championship with Juraj Slafkovsky.

Tonight, Jean-François Houle’s men take on the Belleville Senators in Ontario. It’s the same duel tomorrow night, but in Laval.

Here are the division standings. Five clubs will make the playoffs.

To make the playoffs, the Rocket will have to beat Belleville twice on a regular basis, but they’ll also have to hope that the Utica Comets leave at least one point on the table in their last three games. Syracuse (twice) and Rochester are on the menu for the Comets.

In the event of a tie in the standings against Belleville or Utica, Laval will have the advantage.

