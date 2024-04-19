Skip to content
Top-5: MacKinnon breaks a Peter Stastny record with his 140th point of the season
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Yesterday was the last day of the regular season.

Six NHL games were on the schedule…

And without further ado, let’s take a look at what caught the eye in all four corners of the league :

1: Nathan MacKinnon makes Avalanche history

Nathan MacKinnon is having a dream season.

The Avalanche forward had the opportunity to make franchise history… and that’s exactly what he did.

MacKinnon picked up two assists in his team’s 5-1 win over the Oilers to overtake Peter Stastny as the player with the most points (140) in a single season with the Avalanche/Nordiques.

He was dominant this season:

MacKinnon finishes the campaign with an impressive 141 points.

I can’t wait to see if he can keep up the pace in the playoffs.

2: The Art Ross Trophy goes to Nikita Kucherov

Nathan MacKinnon had a great season…

And the same must be said of Nikita Kucherov.

Not only did the Lightning forward reach the 100-assist plateau this season earlier this week… But after yesterday’s games, no player has surpassed him in the NHL’s all-time scoring charts.

Kucherov therefore goes home with the Art Ross Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s top scorer.

The Russian finished the season with 44 goals and 100 assists (144 points):

3: A first point in his first game for Cutter Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier was playing his very first NHL game with the Anaheim Ducks.

And the Ducks’ controversial prospect did well in his club’s 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

He assisted on Jackson LaCombe’s goal for his first big-league point:

Cutter Gauthier’s performance will certainly be remembered…

But the real story of the game is Frank Vatrano.

The Ducks’ sniper took advantage of the fact that the team was playing the last game of its season to score three goals and finish the campaign with a fine haul of 37 goals.

Now it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep up the pace next season:

4: Kirill Kaprizov is unstoppable

It’s a good thing the Wild won’t be in the playoffs for the other teams in the West…

Because for the last 21 games, Kirill Kaprizov has been simply unstoppable.

The Wild lost 4-3 to the Kraken, but Kaprizov scored his 20th goal in his last 21 games:

Kaprizov started the season slowly… But for the past forty games, he’s been simply dominant.

With yesterday’s goal, he finished the season with 45 goals and 50 assists (95 points), his second-highest single-season point total of his career.

The Wild must build around him.

5: Boston vs. Toronto (LPHF) game over

I don’t know what the girls ate before last night’s game…

But players from both teams (Boston and Toronto) were hungry on the ice. Especially after the game!

At the final whistle, there was a small melee between the two clubs :

It’s good for the show because it creates rivalries on the ice, and that’s what’s going to help the league attract even more fans.

It’s worth noting that the Boston team had to win the game, as they are two points behind Ottawa and in 4th place in the standings, the final playoff spot in the LPHF.

They did just that, beating Toronto 2-1.

Overtime

– It’s going to be hot in the West!

– A first career game for Bra Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov.

– Chibrikov scored his first NHL goal…

– And Lambert picked up an assist:

– Magnifique.

– Still.

– Allez!

– Well done.

Sniiiiiipe !

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– No game tonight. Series starts tomorrow, though :

(Credit: )

