The 2024 Maple Leafs enter the playoffs like the 2021 Canadiens

The Maple Leafs enter the playoffs on a four-game winless skid.
The last team to enter the playoffs on a four-game winless skid?
The 2021 Canadiens, who upset the Maple Leafs and went all the way to the Cup final.
(h/t @SNstats)
– luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 18, 2024
That said, Toronto’s season finale wasn’t exactly a huge success, as the club lost its final four games of the season outright.
Momentum enthusiasts will say that the Leafs don’t exactly have it, right now.
On the other hand, in Toronto, we’re motivating ourselves as best we can… and today’s motivation comes from Sportsnet, which reported that the last club to enter the playoffs after a run of four consecutive losses was the 2021 Canadiens.
Naysayers will say that, unlike the Canadiens of 2021, the Maple Leafs of 2024 won’t have an easy opponent in the first round. But there’s a big difference between facing Jack Campbell and facing a tandem led by Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.
Last year, however, the Bruins were eliminated in the first round despite being heavy favourites against the Florida Panthers after a season that brought the Presidents’ Trophy back to Boston.
Interesting fact on the eve of the NHL Series: 3 of the last 4 Presidents’ Trophy winners reached the Stanley Cup Final the following year. If this trend continues, @Bruins fans will be very happy for the 2024 series @TVASports
– Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) April 19, 2024
We’ll see if the Maple Leafs can match the Habs’ playoff run in 2021, but considering the almost surreal nature of the Tricolore’s, Toronto better be ready to match their Montreal rival.
Especially since, in the regular season, the Leafs maintained a 0-2-2 record against the Bruins…
