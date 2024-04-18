Antoine Roussel wouldn’t be surprised to see the Stanley Cup in Utah within 5-6 years

Salt Lake City: the Cup “within the next five to six years”? https://t.co/Zk8pFquacg
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 18, 2024
This afternoon, it was finally confirmed that the Arizona Coyotes will be playing in Salt Lake City next season. On paper, we’re not talking about a relocation per se (officially, the Coyotes franchise has become inactive and the hockey elements have been sold to Utah), but in concrete terms, it looks like a move.
Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther will be playing in Salt Lake City, basically… and owner Ryan Smith is a happy guy.
The newest @NHL owner, Ryan Smith(@RyanQualtrics) makes his Hockey Central debut to talk with @SNCaroline. pic.twitter.com/0hExeXFdGL
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2024
There’ll be no shortage of second- and third-round picks, in any case.
But above all, we’ll have owners who are willing to invest money, which wasn’t necessarily the case in Arizona.
In short, the team’s future looks promising… and that’s what leads Antoine Roussel, a former member of the Coyotes, to say that the Stanley Cup could very well be won by the Utah outfit within 5-6 years.
That’swhat he said on JiC tonight.
Obviously, the move isn’t ideal for the players(André Tourigny noted tonight on 98.5 FM that it wasn’t what his players wanted), but that doesn’t change the fact that the club will finally have some stability, and above all, the means to achieve its ambitions.
Ryan Smith is likely to be aggressive on the financial front, unlike Alex Meruelo, who noted that he didn’t think he’d get kicked out of Glendale (at Gila River Arena). The city wanted a 20-year deal, and he refused, so they sent him elsewhere.
Alex Meruelo: “I didn’t think Glendale would kick me out, but they did. They wanted a 20-year deal, and I said no.” #Yotes @BurnsAndGambo
– NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 18, 2024
We’ll have to wait and see, but the elements are in place for Utah to eventually establish itself as a solid team to be taken seriously.
– Alex Meruelo’s plan is to move the Tucson Roadrunners (the Utah team’s training facility) to Mullett Arena. But it won’t be easy.
Alex Meruelo: “We’re moving the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) up to Mullett Arena.” #Yotes @BurnsAndGambo
– NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 18, 2024
