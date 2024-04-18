Mathieu Darche to become Columbus GM: Bob Hartley hears some “fiddling” going on

It’s now been two months since the Blue Jackets fired Jarmo Kekalainen, who had been the club’s GM for years. Since then, team president John Davidson has been in charge on an interim basis.

That said, with the draft and free agent market approaching, the team will probably want to find a GM as soon as possible. In Columbus, it’s starting to look like it’s time for the club to get back to winning ways.

Jeff Gorton’s name was mentioned at the time, given his ties with Davidson from their time with the Rangers, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. Gorton says he’s happy in Montreal, and in any case, Geoff Molson has no intention of letting his manager talk to other clubs.

A good thing settled, then.

So that means the Blue Jackets must be looking elsewhere… and according to Bob Hartley, who wouldn’t guarantee it (he’s not a “scoop guy”, he says), there’s quite a bit of “bullshit” linking Mathieu Darche to the GM job in Columbus, as he claimed on BPM Sports.

We know that the Blue Jackets are looking for an experienced hockey head to be the team’s GM, but that by “experience” we don’t necessarily mean “a former GM”. Rather, we want someone with a proven track record in the business, and Darche has been rolling his hump in Tampa Bay for years.

His name had circulated in Montreal and Ottawa in recent years for the GM position, but in the end, he stayed with Julien BriseBois.

Darche has also worn the Blue Jackets’ colors, and was part of the team’s first edition when it arrived in the NHL.

It would be a great story to see him “come home” to his first general manager position in the Bettman circuit.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation, but with Hartley looking pretty plump, it’s safe to assume that there may actually be a fire associated with this smoke.

Breaking news

And with his name still circulating, it seems only a matter of time before Darche gets an NHL GM job.

