6000 deposits for season tickets in Salt Lake City… In two hours!

Withthe sale of the Coyotes now official…

We’ll now follow what happens in Salt Lake City, where the team will be moving.

It’s exciting for the fan’s eye!

Alex Meruelo, former owner of the Coyotes, shared a letter today saying it was the right thing to do.

In his eyes, playing in such a small amphitheater wasn’t “fair” to the league, coaches, players and fans :

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

Alex Meruelo has been roundly criticized for his handling of the Arizona issue, and he’s not the most popular guy in the desert at the time of writing.

He may apologize, but if he’d done things the right way, we probably wouldn’t be where we are today…

Anyway.

The new Salt Lake City team doesn’t have a name yet, and we may have to wait for that to happen.

In fact, it gets worse: the new NHL team could start operations without having chosen a name.How weird is that?

Why wouldn’t Ryan Smith, who also owns the Utah Jazz, want his team to have its own identity from the start?

Ryan Smith won’t rush into a new team name. It will be Utah as opposed to Salt Lake City in the team name, that much has been decided. But as far as the nickname, SEG will take their time with it, even if it means starting next season without new nickname… – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 18, 2024

It should also be noted that the new team will be called “Utah” and not “Salt Lake City”.

It’s also worth noting that we shouldn’t expect the club to have a mascot in its first season, according to what Greg Wyshynski reported on Twitter.

However, the club’s new colors could be unveiled next week:

The new team will be called “Utah” rather than “Salt Lake City.” Don’t expect a mascot and official team nickname until Season 2 of the franchise. NHL wants the team to have plenty of time to get it right. Just “Utah?” “Utah HC?” We could know tomorrow, with colors next week. – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 18, 2024

Is it just me, or…

Looks like Ryan Smith just isn’t prepared for his new project?

No name, no mascot…

Utah will play at Delta Center w/ 12,000 unobstructed seats next season. They’ll eventually get to 17,000+ Everything happened fast. Ryan Smith: “If you would’ve told me at the beginning of the year that this is where we’d be, I’d say you were crazy.” https://t.co/377SLCBl3j – Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 18, 2024

At least the team will be playing at the Delta Center, an amphitheater that will seat up to 12,000 next season.The plan is to expand the arena to allow 17,000 people to attend games:Still, the excitement isamong the fans in Salt Lake City.Why do I say that?

Because the team has already collected 6,000 deposits for season tickets… Only two hours after they went on sale.

Utah has collected over 6,000 season-ticket deposits in the first two hours of sales since acquiring the #Yotes hockey assets, according to new owner @RyanQualtrics. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 18, 2024

The league must be happy with this turn of events, even if Gary Bettman did everything in his power to keep the club in Arizona :

The NHL is trying new things and that’s fine.

That said, it would be cool for the fans out there (and for the NHL) if we’d already thought about the team’s identity…

In brief

Because the 24-25 season is coming up much faster than we think.

– Possible names for the new team:

“On Tuesday, applications were filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office for trademarks on the following names: Utah Blizzard

Utah Venom

Utah Fury

Utah HC

Utah Hockey Club”. As usual, Clark Rasmussen is on the case when it comes to new NHL team names:https://t.co/TIHG9KSMH8 – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 18, 2024

– That’s at least one…

Ingram ‘excited’ about playing for new Utah NHL team next season https://t.co/5C2Zondv46 – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 18, 2024

– Well done.

Vegas Golden Knights super fan Annabelle recieved a Stanley Cup ring. pic.twitter.com/HSX8LcQ19Y – BarDown (@BarDown) April 18, 2024

– Patrick Kane loved his season in Detroit.