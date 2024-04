A few days ago, Canada’s captain Nick Suzuki said he wasn’t sure yet whether he’d make the decision to go to the World Championship in the next few weeks.

The man who plays every game for his team also deserves a rest.

And now, according to Darren Dreger, we can expect Nick Suzuki (and Travis Konecny, for those interested) to say no to Canada for next month’s tournament.

Sabres Dman Owen Power also returning to the Men’s World Championship. https://t.co/vFkhMkkjhB – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 19, 2024

