“We’re contractually obligated to start with the Maple Leafs here.”

The playoffs are fast approaching. In fact, it all starts tomorrow.At 5 p.m., the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders, and at 8 p.m., the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Boston to take on the Bruins.

For those interested, here’s the complete schedule for the first-round series.

Round 1 schedule is out pic.twitter.com/CCZi4LmALT – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 19, 2024

In Canada, then, we have a one-in-four chance (mathematically, at least) of bringing the Cup home. After all, the Canucks, Oilers, Jets and Maple Leafs are in the playoffs against 12 U.S. teams.

The Canadiens, Senators and Flames haven’t made their war effort this year to uproot the Stanley Cup from the land of Uncle Sam.

But while there are plenty of playoff match-ups involving Canadian clubs, those tuning in to the series from an English-Canadian station should expect to hear more about the Maple Leafs than the other three teams combined.

It’s already a known fact: the Maple Leafs are pretty much the only team that attracts the attention of networks in the rest of Canada. But then Jay Onrait (TSN) confirmed it on air, without any embarrassment.

We’re contractually obliged to start with the Maple Leafs here. – Jay Onrait

“We are contractually obligated to start with the Toronto Maple Leafs on this network” – Jay Onrait You have to appreciate the honesty pic.twitter.com/lvBqnvWYpB – Toronto Sports Network (@TSN_Parody) April 18, 2024

He won’t have to talk about it in two weeks, when the Maple Leafs inevitably lose in the first round, but seeing him confirm it is still… interesting.

It’s no surprise, of course, but his bosses probably didn’t appreciate seeing him say it out loud.

But because we at DLC aren’t contractually obliged to talk about the Maple Leafs (or any club, really), I’m going to predict the Maple Leafs-Bruins series last.

That’ll show ’em. #Not

Kings vs Oilers: Oilers in 6

Predators vs. Canucks: Canucks in 7

Avalanche v. Jets : Avalanche in 6

Golden Knight vs Stars: Stars in 7

Islanders vs Hurricanes: Hurricanes in 7

Capitals vs Rangers: Rangers in 4

Maple Leafs vs Bruins: Bruins in 7

Lightning vs Panthers: Lightning in 6

THE BRACKET IS SET! Who do YOU have winning it all? The #StanleyCup Playoffs begin Saturday, April 20th! pic.twitter.com/kz2lKc5lB4 – NHL (@NHL) April 19, 2024

Also note that I think the Maple Leafs will escape with a 3-1 series lead. I know, I know: I’m not very original in my prediction of the Boston vs. Toronto series…

