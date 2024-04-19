Macklin Celebrini at the Bell Centre Tuesday night

There was a big delegation from the Boston University Terriers to see Lane Hutson’s debut at the Bell Centre.
We caught up with Mathieu Caron, the Terriers’ goalie.
He talks about Hutson, but also about Luke Tuch. https://t.co/epVKEYDjI2
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) April 19, 2024
Macklin Celebrini is – clearly – the top prospect for the upcoming draft.
The young man broke all records in his first NCAA season… when he collected 64 points in 38 games as a freshman.
We’re talking about a complete player, because he amassed 32 goals and as many assists this season.
He wasn’t there to visit the Habs’ facilities… but rather to cheer on his boyfriend, who was playing his first game in front of Montreal fans at the Bell Centre :
In all, there were 16 Terrier players in a Bell Centre box. Macklin Celebrini, the future first-rounder in the 2024 draft, was also there. – Jean-François Chaumont
As Jean-François Chaumont mentioned in his article, no less than 16 BU players were at the game Tuesday night in Montreal to support Lane Hutson.
His teammates made the trip to support him, and it’s great to see. Macklin Celibrini probably has other fish to fry, because we’re two months away from the draft… But the guys were there for him at an important time in his career, and it shows what a good guy Lane Hutson is in a hockey room.
He wasn’t wearing an “A” on his jersey for nothing this season, after all.
If Lane Hutson can play the same role in Montreal in a few years’ time, everyone will be happy.
We know how talented he is on the ice… But seeing that he’s a “boys’ man” must make the Montreal organization smile in a way.
It fits in with the new culture they’re trying to install in the city, at least.
In a gaggle
– Oh?
Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe declared William Nylander and Bobby McMann, who did not practice today, as “possibilities” for Game 1.
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 19, 2024
– Still.
Most goals in a season:
92 – Goatzky
87 – Goatzky
86 – Brett Hull
85 – Mario
76 – Selanne
76 – Mogilny
76 – Phil Esposito
73 – Goatzky
72 – Brett Hull
71 – Kurri
71 – Goatzky
70 – Nicholls
70 – Mario
70 – Brett Hull
69 – AM34
When it’s all said and done, is this one of the best… pic.twitter.com/CGRkJCDv8n
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 19, 2024
– It’s special to see Martin St-Louis on the list.
Every winger who’s won multiple Art Ross trophies in the expansion era:
– Gordie Howe
– Jaromir Jagr
– Bobby Hull
– Guy Lafleur
– Stan Mikita
– Martin St. Louis
And now, Nikita Kucherov. pic.twitter.com/TiD0cyOndN
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 19, 2024
– How about you?
My predictions for the 1st round of the NHL playoffs, just for fun!
TOR in 6 on BOS
CAR in 5 over NYI
FLA in 7 on TB
NYR in 5 on WSH
COL in 7 on WPG
NSH in 7 on VAN
DAL in 6 on VGK
EDM in 7 on LAK
Yours?
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 19, 2024
– Happy reading.
LPHF at the Bell Centre | “Over 21,000 people” https://t.co/EhvGj4V9R7
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 19, 2024