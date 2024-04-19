Macklin Celebrini at the Bell Centre Tuesday night

Macklin Celebrini is – clearly – the top prospect for the upcoming draft.

The young man broke all records in his first NCAA season… when he collected 64 points in 38 games as a freshman.

We’re talking about a complete player, because he amassed 32 goals and as many assists this season.

Celebrini played alongside Lane Hutson this season at Boston University and was in Montreal this week.

He wasn’t there to visit the Habs’ facilities… but rather to cheer on his boyfriend, who was playing his first game in front of Montreal fans at the Bell Centre :

In all, there were 16 Terrier players in a Bell Centre box. Macklin Celebrini, the future first-rounder in the 2024 draft, was also there. – Jean-François Chaumont

There was a big delegation from the Boston University Terriers to see Lane Hutson’s debut at the Bell Centre. We caught up with Mathieu Caron, the Terriers’ goalie. He talks about Hutson, but also about Luke Tuch. https://t.co/epVKEYDjI2 – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) April 19, 2024

As Jean-François Chaumont mentioned in his article, no less than 16 BU players were at the game Tuesday night in Montreal to support Lane Hutson.

Do you know what that means?It means that Lane Hutson was aplayer in the locker room when he played in the NCAA.

His teammates made the trip to support him, and it’s great to see. Macklin Celibrini probably has other fish to fry, because we’re two months away from the draft… But the guys were there for him at an important time in his career, and it shows what a good guy Lane Hutson is in a hockey room.

He wasn’t wearing an “A” on his jersey for nothing this season, after all.

If Lane Hutson can play the same role in Montreal in a few years’ time, everyone will be happy.

We know how talented he is on the ice… But seeing that he’s a “boys’ man” must make the Montreal organization smile in a way.

It fits in with the new culture they’re trying to install in the city, at least.

In a gaggle

– Oh?

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe declared William Nylander and Bobby McMann, who did not practice today, as “possibilities” for Game 1. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 19, 2024

– Still.

Most goals in a season: 92 – Goatzky

87 – Goatzky

86 – Brett Hull

85 – Mario

76 – Selanne

76 – Mogilny

76 – Phil Esposito

73 – Goatzky

72 – Brett Hull

71 – Kurri

71 – Goatzky

70 – Nicholls

70 – Mario

70 – Brett Hull

69 – AM34 When it’s all said and done, is this one of the best… pic.twitter.com/CGRkJCDv8n – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 19, 2024

– It’s special to see Martin St-Louis on the list.

Every winger who’s won multiple Art Ross trophies in the expansion era: – Gordie Howe

– Jaromir Jagr

– Bobby Hull

– Guy Lafleur

– Stan Mikita

– Martin St. Louis And now, Nikita Kucherov. pic.twitter.com/TiD0cyOndN – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 19, 2024

– How about you?

My predictions for the 1st round of the NHL playoffs, just for fun! TOR in 6 on BOS

CAR in 5 over NYI

FLA in 7 on TB

NYR in 5 on WSH COL in 7 on WPG

NSH in 7 on VAN

DAL in 6 on VGK

EDM in 7 on LAK Yours? – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 19, 2024

