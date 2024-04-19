Juraj Slafkovsky’s stock has risen at NHL 24

Slaf’s rating rises to @EASPORTSNHL 24! And Hendrix Lapierre’s too (and solidly aside).https://t.co/kH6HJKWEMw
– Michel Laprise (@MLapriseRDS) April 19, 2024
Juraj Slafkovsky’s stock has risen at NHL 24Auteur: esmith
He was a bit slow at the beginning of the campaign…
But he quickly became an important cog in Martin St-Louis’ formation when he was placed on the team’s first line, alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.
Remember that overall player ratings are updated according to performance…
That said, the young man’s rating has risen from 82 to 84, for fans of the video game :
All in all, it’s a nice token of appreciation, because even the game’s developers saw just how much better a hockey player Slafkovsky is as of today.
We’ve seen the young man’s improvement and the speed at which he’s progressing on the ice.
That said, if Slafkovsky keeps putting points on the board and continues to be this productive, he may one day dream of a rating above 90 in the NHL video game…
What’s certain, for now, is that the Habs team must be cooler to use in NHL, with Slafkovsky’s rating now better than before. Hehe.
In gusts
– Bravo!
Jordan Harris is such a nice guy, a true man of the people pic.twitter.com/2QcP0Pn9uh
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 19, 2024
– Great analysis.
See this post on Instagram
– Wow!
View this post on Instagram
– No?
The Habs don’t seem to be stirring the passions in Boston anymore.https://t.co/VF6nnAlsNZ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 19, 2024
– Too bad.
Tournoi de Munich | Félix Auger-Aliassime’s match interrupted by rain https://t.co/D5Ejl2cFkw
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 19, 2024