Alex Meruelo: “I don’t like the media”.

This week, there’s been a lot of talk about the Coyotes.

After all, we learned that the organization was finally going to be relocated to Salt Lake City…

This news was eagerly awaited by all NHL fans, because the situation was ridiculous in the desert

Alex Meruelo, the Coyotes’ former owner, addressed the media today, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was at his side.

It didn’t go the way Bettman would have liked, because he had to interrupt Meruelo a few times during his press conference.

For example?

Meruelo said he didn’t like the media “criticizing” the Coyotes and their plan to build a new amphitheatre… And Bettman had no choice but to intervene to bring Meruelo back to order.

You can see the confusion in Gary Bettman’s face:

“I don’t like the media.” Alex Meruelo address why he has been seemingly MIA from Arizona / the team. He later amends he doesn’t like the “limelight” after Bettman interjects. pic.twitter.com/W9ShvvE0aD – PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) April 19, 2024

Seriously, man…

We’re talking about the guy who owned the Coyotes and wouldn’t even show up for the team’s last game in Arizona.

Next, we’re talking about the possibility of an NHL club returning to Arizona, and it would be Meruelo in charge? Come on.

Being Gary Bettman or the NHL, the decision would be easy.

Didn’t you want to be there at your own organization’s last game, after you went through the cash for the sale of the club?

It just goes to show how poorly managed the Coyotes were, and how the league had a choice to make.

Alex Muruelo talks like a guy who doesn’t give a damn. He talks like a guy who just won the jackpot, and doesn’t care what he did in Arizona or what happens to the organization’s employees.

A nice character, as the other guy would say…

But I hope the league pulls up its socks and tells him he’s got no business running a hockey team, no matter how deep his pockets.

It may be about money at the end of the day… But Gary Bettman needs to focus on improving the league’s image, not the other way around.

In a row

– Here it is.

Regarding Nick Suzuki not going to the World Championships: in the final seconds of the Habs season, he selflessly blocked a shot, after the buzzer no less. He’s played 373 consecutive games in the NHL. His dedication & love of the game & shouldn’t have to be questioned. pic.twitter.com/URZq4sgCfB – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 19, 2024

– Makes sense.

Guerin says he could have done a better job creating more depth and says this was a disappointing season of inconsistencies. – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 19, 2024

– Great news.

Best Season Yet = Record Ratings, Record Fan Engagement pic.twitter.com/fcTDwhColV – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 19, 2024

– Still!