Chris Wideman denies announcing his retirement

On this day of reckoning for the Canadiens, several players talk to media representatives.

One of them? Chris Wideman, who didn’t play all season for the Habs. He was injured and didn’t even come close to returning to play for the Flannel in 2023-2024.

“All the difficulties, the pain, the sleepless nights, the doubts, the demons… It’s been quite a struggle. But it was worth it.” In a lengthy interview, defenseman Chris Wideman confirms that his “eventful journey” in the NHL is over. https://t.co/B3wcoX5zh4 – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) April 16, 2024

Yesterday, he gave Simon-Olivier Lorange a lengthy interview on the subject. The La Presse journalist reported that the player was retired.

We also learned, in the same interview, that the defenseman wanted a position in Montreal. We don’t know what yet (in the offices or in development?), but he loves the Habs.

We thought the file was closed, but…

But this morning, in an interview with reporters, he denied having announced his retirement. He said that some people had jumped to conclusions and that he hadn’t announced anything.

Chris Wideman tells us he hasn’t announced his retirement: “Some people have jumped to conclusions. I haven’t announced my retirement. I’m continuing to get back into shape with a view to returning to the game”@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 17, 2024

He is continuing to get back into shape with a view to returning to the game.

What’s surprising is that Simon-Olivier Lorange’s text from yesterday is quite clear: Wideman is not capable of returning to the game and he has accepted this reality. It’s explained several times.

The two theories: the defender is part of the misquoted club… or he regrets what he said.

One might think that a player officially under contract with an NHL club, for insurance reasons, can’t say he’s retired in a concrete way.

Is it damage control to say that he’s still getting back into shape to return to the game? Perhaps, yes.

After all, can a guy in his condition (he said he could hardly hold his child in his arms without some degree of pain) really come back and play hockey?

He may want to, but…

Breaking news

– Good news.

The Quebecer isn’t ready to retire pic.twitter.com/QEPqBPnsSg – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 17, 2024

– Everyone in the same car, in Montreal.

#Habs Cole Caufield on the team: “we’re all in the same car driving the same route and that’s what makes it special” – Marty-isms rubbing off on Cole it seems – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 17, 2024

– The Habs have gold at the blue line. [TVAS]

– Really?

“If we stay 5th or 6th and believe it’s a defenseman who is by far the best option (in the draft), we have to at least evaluate the options of moving forward or backward. All options are on the table!” – Kent Hughes – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 17, 2024

– No pressure, Nick.

Maybe he’s banged up a little, it’s a long year, so I always respect what players decide. But I also know Canada worlds GM Rick Nash as well as 4 Nations GM Don Sweeney and Olympic GM Doug Armstrong are hoping Suzuzki says yes to his worlds invite. https://t.co/kCGVJ7mwv0 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 17, 2024

– That’s good.

Cayden Primeau claims to have used the help of a mental coach this season. More and more players are talking publicly about this kind of thing. And I think that’s very positive. “I wasn’t playing up to my talent,” said the goalkeeper. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 17, 2024

– Yup.