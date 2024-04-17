Joshua Roy took part in Rocket training this morning

Joshua Roy’s last game was on March 19.

He played in the Montreal Canadiens’ uniform against the Oilers in Edmonton…

But he injured his hand and hasn’t played since.

The Habs sent him to Laval (paper trade) at the last deadline, so the Quebecer has a chance to play in the AHL playoffs (if healthy).

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from him…

But the good news is that Roy was on the ice this morning with his Rocket teammates.

As Anthony Marcotte indicated in a tweet, the Quebecer hasn’t received the official go-ahead from the doctors to return to action… But seeing that he’s been practicing on the powerplay suggests that it’s just a formality.

Joshua Roy hasn’t been given the green light to play a game yet. It seems only a formality as he’s practicing on the power play this morning. No sign of Brandon Gignac and Mitch Stephens. pic.twitter.com/GrUjHQ9zTQ – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 17, 2024

Logan Mailloux also took part in training even though he played last night in Montreal. :Will Roy be in uniform on Friday, when the Rocket travel to Belleville for a crucial game against the Senators?

We don’t know yet. After his team’s practice session, Jean-François Houle refused to confirm the Quebecer’s presence in the lineup, even though he felt fine at practice this morning.

Let’s not forget that the Rocket are two points behind the Senators for a playoff spot… But that the Ottawa Senators’ training club have a game in hand on the Rocket.

The two games against Belleville in the next few days are going to be very, very important. And that’s where the addition of an offensive player like Roy could help.

Jayden Struble and Justin Barron are also eligible to play in the Laval playoffs. They weren’t on the ice with the group this morning, however, as they emptied their lockers at the Bell Centre.

Could we see them in uniform on Friday?

The question arises, because Jean-François Houle has had no indication from Habs management as to the return of the two defensemen who spent the last few weeks with the big club:

Jean-François Houle says he hasn’t had any indications from the Habs regarding the returns of Barron and Struble. He’ll know more after today’s outings. He’s not confirming Joshua Roy’s return on Friday, even though he looked very comfortable this morning. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 17, 2024

Breaking news

– It’s now official.

Mike Matheson was asked by Team Canada, but his wife is due on May 21 and he has politely declined the invitation – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 17, 2024

– J’adore.

For the first time since Kovalev did it in 07-08, the Habs have 3 PPG PLAYERS!!!! Here they are: Kirby Dach: 2GP-0G-2A = 2P

Lane Hutson : 2GP-0G-2A = 2P

Logan Mailloux : 1GP-0G-1A = – Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) April 17, 2024

– Kent Hughes has some pretty clear goals.

“We know we need to add offensive talent. We need to improve the physical side of our team. (…) We want our special units to be better too” – Kent Hughes: https://t.co/tmMAgPiTMP #GoHabsGo – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2024

– Really?

Sources: San Diego FC interviewed Patrice Bernier for high ranking front office role. Bernier is a CF Montréal legend and former Canada int’l. Currently a broadcaster. Experience as assistant coach as well. pic.twitter.com/TQroUqSJhG – Tom Bogert (@tombogert) April 17, 2024

– The Capitals enter the playoffs with a differential of -37. They rank 27th in the NHL…

– Want more? The Capitals enter the playoffs with a total of 220 goals scored this season. They rank 28th in the NHL in this category…