Martin St-Louis is not worried about his contract

Tonight, of course, there was the Red Wings-Canadian game to watch. The Habs lost in overtime – again.

But as it marked the end of the Flanelle’s season, there were still issues to watch out for. Many people spoke for the last time this season.

Of the lot? Martin St-Louis.

The coach, who says he’s proud of his group, liked the progress this season. He doesn’t know what awaits his team next year, and he knows that patience has an expiration date, but his has clearly not yet been reached.

That’s true on the ice for his players, but it’s also true in his job.

When asked about the fact that next year will be the last year of his contract, St-Louis didn’t seem to mind. He loves his life, and as it’s 2022, he’s not thinking about that.

He’s not worried, and “he’ll be here as long as the Habs want him” as coach of a club that’s going places.

Martin St-Louis asked if next season will be his last year under contract with the Habs. He doesn't think about it at all. "I love what I do, it's a passion, it's not a job.

I'm going to be here until they don't want me anymore."

Martin St-Louis, interviewed by Pierre Houde and Marc Denis, also confirmed that his son is doing better. I don’t know if he was surprised by the question or not, but it’s been a long time since we’ve heard the subject discussed publicly.

This followed an end-of-season ceremony on the ice that was chaotic and mixed up the RDS people. Did the plan for what was going to happen change at the last minute?

After the game, we also got confirmation that Logan Mailloux, Jayden Struble and Justin Barron, not surprisingly, would be joining the Rocket for the end of the season of the club-école.

Mailloux and Struble will also be traded to Laval.

I can add that Joshua Roy is working hard these days to join them.

And Joshua Roy is working hard to do the same.We also learned that Juraj Slafkovsky will represent his country at the World Championship . This comes as no surprise and will allow him to continue developing.

That said, at this point he won’t be able to play with his friends Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki…

Slafkovsky: “I’ve wanted to play with Caufield and Suzuki since the moment I was drafted. To have done it this year is very big for me. But we plan to continue.” – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 17, 2024

– One of the game’s comical moments is Logan Mailloux’s use of the word “icitte” in an interview with Marc Denis. Good stuff!